Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool: Predictions, tips & betting odds

The Reds take on a Forest side sitting bottom of the table and without a win in their last nine matches in the league

Liverpool will be confident of getting a fourth consecutive win in all competitions when they take on Nottingham Forest on Saturday. The Reds followed up last week's 1-0 win against Manchester City with another narrow victory over West Ham in midweek.

Jurgen Klopp's team come up against a Forest side sitting bottom of the table and without a league win since the second game of the season.

Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool latest odds

The home team are massive underdogs for this match, with bet365 offering them at 10/1 (11.00).

Liverpool are the big favourites to get a third straight victory as they are priced at 1/4 (1.25) with the draw at 5/1 (6.00).

Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool first goal scorer odds

Mohamed Salah has three Premier League goals to his name this season and is the favourite to get the first goal in this game at odds of 10/3 (4.33). Team-mate Darwin Nunez scored the only goal as his side beat West Ham in midweek and is priced at 4/1 (5.00) to open the scoring again.

Taiwo Awoniyi is the lowest-priced Forest player to break the deadlock at a huge 14/1 (15.00) and fellow Nigerian Emmanuel Dennis is 16/1 (17.00).

Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool preview

The hosts have a list of injury concerns to deal with heading into the match at City Ground.

Full-back Harry Toffolo is not available for this game after sustaining a hamstring injury against Brighton on Tuesday.

Furthermore, Renan Lodi is expected to miss another game with an ankle sprain while Lewis O'Brien is still out because of illness.

As for the visitors, Luis Diaz, Arthur and Diogo Jota are still out, while Ibrahima Konate is a doubt after being left out against West Ham again.

Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool tips and predictions

Liverpool are expected to pick up a big win this weekend, so backing them with a -1 handicap at 8/11 (1.73) may be worth a bet, while -2 is priced at 21/20 (2.05).

Odds correct at the time of writing. Please gamble responsibly.

