Nottingham Forest vs Burnley: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

The City Ground
How to watch the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Burnley, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Nottingham Forest will take on Burnley in a Premier League match at the City Ground on Monday.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Nottingham Forest vs Burnley kick-off time

Date:September 18, 2023
Kick-off time:7.45 pm BST
Venue:City Ground

The game between Nottingham Forest and Burnley will be played at the City Ground on Monday. Kick-off is at 7.45 pm m BST for fans in the UK.

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Burnley online - TV channels & live streams

Sky Sports Main EventWatch here
Sky Sports Premier LeagueWatch here

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Nottingham Forest team news

Nottingham Forest will have to cope without Danilo, who is nursing a hamstring injury that forced him to leave the field during the victory against Chelsea.

Defender Serge Aurier and forward Anthony Elanga were both questionable for the upcoming match. They would need to undergo fitness assessments for their respective injuries but are likely to be included.

Forest predicted XI: Turner; Boly, Niakhate, Felipe; Aurier, Kouyate, Yates, Aina; Gibbs-White, Elanga; Awoniyi.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Turner, Horvath
Defenders:Niakhate, Worrall, Panzo, Boly, Mbe Soh, Toffolo, Williams, Montiel, Aurier, Aina, Drager, Felipe
Midfielders:Kouyate, Yates, O'Brien, Freuler, Shelvey, Arter, Gibbs-White, Aguilera
Forwards:Awoniyi, Mighten, Johnson, Dennis, Wood, Elanga, Hwang

Burnley team news

Burnley continues to miss Michael Obafemi and Hjalmar Ekdal, who are sidelined due to injuries.

On a more positive note, the team welcomes back Aaron Ramsey and Vitinho, who are now available for selection. Anass Zaroury returns to the squad after completing his three-match suspension.

Burnley predicted XI: Trafford; Roberts, Al-Dakhil, O'Shea, Delcroix; Manuel, Berge, Cullen, Koleosho; Amdouni, Foster.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Trafford, Muric
Defenders:O'Shea, Taylor, Egan-Riley, Roberts, Al-Dakhil, Dodgson, Delcroix
Midfielders:Berge, Cork, Gudmundsson, Brownhill, Twine, Cullen, Bastien
Forwards:Larsen, Koleosho, Redmond, Amdouni, Rodriguez, Foster, Manuel, Costelloe, Odobert

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
August 2023Nottingham Forest vs. BurnleyCarabao Cup
July 2017Nottingham Forest 1 - 1 BurnleyFriendly
February 2016Burnley 1 - 0 Nottingham ForestChampionship
October 2015Nottingham Forest 1 - 1 BurnleyChampionship
February 2014Burnley 3 - 1 Nottingham ForestChampionship

