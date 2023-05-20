Can Mikel Arteta's men bounce back from the defeat last game and look for a strong finish to their campaign?

Can Mikel Arteta's Arsenal recover from the heavy defeat to Brighton in the previous game and finish the season strongly with an away trip to Nottingham Forest?

Nottingham Forest come into this on the back of a big draw against Chelsea away from home. They are currently 16th in the table with 34 points from 36 games and will be hoping to avoid relegation. Their home record against the Gunners isn't very positive, with the team winning just two of their last 10 home games against them. However, Arsenal have only once managed to do a league double on them, during the 1998-99 season.

Arsenal suffered a big loss to Brighton in the previous game and have lost some steam. The Gunners are firmly positioned in the second place and will be hoping to close out the season in winning style. The Gunners have won their last four Premier League games against Forest and will be looking to extend that record to five and repeat the scoreline from their first meeting against them this season.

Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal probable lineups

Nottingham Forest XI (3-4-2-1): Navas; Worrall, Felipe, Niakhate; Aurier, Mangala, Yates, Lodi; Gibbs-White, Danilo; Awoniyi

Arsenal XI (4-2-3-1): Ramsdale; White; Kiwior, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Jorginho, Xhaka; Saka, Jesus, Martinelli

Arsenal's upcoming fixtures

Arsenal will face Wolves in the final league game of the season as they look to finish the season strong.