Nottingham Forest are reportedly set to make an official complaint about the standard of refereeing in their Premier League games this season.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Reds have returned to the English top-flight in 2022-23 for the first time in 23 years, with plenty of headlines being made with their recruitment business on the back of a long-awaited promotion. Steve Cooper’s side have caused plenty of shocks back in the big time – taking points from the likes of Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City – but they have also been left cursing their luck.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Forest have been on the receiving end of a number of questionable decisions, with The Telegraph reporting that they are now preparing to take their grievances to the Professional Game Match Officials Board [PGMOL].

AND WHAT'S MORE: John Brooks was the latest match official to incur the Reds’ wrath. Brooks was recently dropped following high-profile errors in a video assistant referee role, and made some questionable calls in Forest’s 2-2 draw with Everton that left Cooper to say afterwards: “I am not going to say anything that is going to get me in trouble, but he [Brooks] had too much impact on the game. Those moments can’t happen at this level, in my opinion. It’s a pity that things like that are affecting games.”

WHAT NEXT? Brooks is not the first to anger Forest, with Andre Marriner failing to award them a penalty in a 2-2 draw with Brentford in November 2022 - with that game also leading to an independent panel admitting that there should have been no VAR involvement in an incident that resulted in Brentford being awarded a spot-kick. On top of that, Cooper was fined £8,000 following comments he made about the state of officiating from Thomas Bramall in a 1-0 defeat for his side at Wolves.