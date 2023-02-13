'It's not over!' - France's record goalscorer Olivier Giroud insists he won't follow Karim Benzema & Raphael Varane into international retirement

Olivier Giroud, France’s all-time leading goalscorer, will not be following Karim Benzema and Raphael Varane into international retirement.

Striker has 56 goals for his country

Is now 36 years of age

Intends to play on to Euro 2024

WHAT HAPPENED? The veteran frontman, with a record-setting haul of 56 goals to his name through 120 appearances for his country, is now 36 years of age. Giroud is, however, still going strong at club level with Serie A giants AC Milan and believes he has plenty to offer Les Bleus on the back of a gut-wrenching defeat to Argentina in the final of the 2022 World Cup.

WHAT THEY SAID: Giroud has told France 2 when asked if he plans on ruling himself out of contention for future call-ups from national team coach Didier Deschamps: “No, no, it's not over. Emotions, I hope there will still be some to come. I'm not ready to hang up [my boots], to take off this blue jersey which is close to my heart. I have the motivation to continue and the physique too, I feel good. For the moment I am still selectable and a player of the France team.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Giroud overtook the legendary Thierry Henry to become France’s leading marksman at the World Cup finals in Qatar and has seen the likes of Benzema, Varane and triumphant 2018 captain Hugo Lloris head into international retirement since then.

WHAT NEXT? With Giroud intending to play on, he will hope to figure prominently for France when they get their Euro 2024 qualification underway against the Netherlands and the Republic of Ireland in March.