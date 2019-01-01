African All Stars

'Not bad overall' - Liverpool star Sadio Mane reacts to Senegal draw against Brazil

Comments()
The Anfield hotshot took to social media to express his feelings in the Teranga Lion's clash with the Selecao

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane has exclaimed Senegal's 1-1 draw with Brazil was 'not bad overall'.

The South Americans took an early lead via Mane's Liverpool teammate, Roberto Firmino, but towards the half-time break Mane was brought down in the penalty area and the referee didn't hesitate to point to the spot. Famara Diedhiou scored the resultant spot-kick.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Pas mal dans l’ensemble !!! continuons notre progression! Allez les Lions 🦁Sénégal forever 💪

Article continues below

Editors' Picks

A post shared by Sadio Mane (@sadiomaneofficiel) on

"Not bad overall!!! Let's continue our progress! Let's go Lions!. Senegal forever," Mane posted on Instagram after the match.

 

Close