Norway vs Scotland: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the UEFA European Championship Qualifiers match between Norway and Scotland, as well as kick-off time and team news.

On Saturday, Norway will host Scotland in matchday three of the Euro 2024 qualifiers at the Ullevaal Stadion.

Steve Clarke's men enter the clash atop the Group A standings after their wins over Cyprus and Spain, scoring a combined five goals and conceding none.

It's a different story for Erling Haaland and co., as Norway are yet to record a win, last picking up a point in the two-goal draw against Georgia following a 3-0 loss to Spain.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Norway vs Scotland kick-off time & stadium

Date: June 17, 2023 Kick-off time: 5pm BST Venue: Ullevaal Stadion

The Euro 2024 qualification game between Norway and Scotland is scheduled for June 17, 2023, at the Ullevaal Stadion in Oslo, Norway.

It will kick off at 5pm BST in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Norway vs Scotland online - TV channels & live streams

Viaplay Sports 1 Watch here

The game will be broadcast live on TV on Viaplay Sports 1 and available to stream live online through Viaplay.

Team news & squads

Norway team news

All eyes and hopes will be on Erling Haaland after the Manchester City frontman enjoyed a treble-winning season, although Norway boss Stale Solbakken suggested that Haaland may not be fit for the game. As such, Alexander Sorloth will be hopeful of a starting spot.

After missing the final two games of the season, Feyenoord's Marcus Pedersen is a doubt but has been named in the squad.

Arsenal's Martin Odegaard is looking to make his 50th international appearance in the middle.

Norway possible XI: Nyland; Ryerson, Ajer, Ostigard, Meling; Odegaard, Berg, Aursnes; Solbakken, Haaland, Elyounoussi

Position Players Goalkeepers: Selvik, Dyngeland, Nyland Defenders: Ajer, Ostigard, Hanche-Olsen, Gregersen, Strandberg, Meling, Ryerson, Pederson, Wembangomo Midfielders: Aursnes, Berg, Berge, Vetlesen, Odegaard, Thorstvedt, Daehli, Elyounoussi, Velde, Solbakken Forwards: Haaland, Sorloth, Larsen, Finne

Scotland team news

Celtic defender Anthony Ralston has been dealing with a back problem, while Craig Gordon, Che Adams and Grant Hanley are also ruled out with knocks.

Ross McCrorie has been called up to the squad in Ralston's place, and the Bristol City man will be looking for his debut with Scotland - apart from Blackburn Rovers' Dominic Hyam. However, John Souttar should be the first choice despite suffering a knock earlier this week.

Scott McTominay would be looking to score multiple goals in three successive games since Hughie Gallacher in 1930.

Scotland possible XI: Gunn; Tierney, Souttar, Porteous; Hickey, McGregor, McTominay, Robertson; McGinn, Christie; Dykes

Position Players Goalkeepers: Gunn, Kelly, Clark Defenders: Cooper, Hyam, Hendry, Porteous, Souttar, Robertson, Tierney, Hickey, Taylor, Patterson Midfielders: McTominay, McCrorie, Ferguson, Gilmour, McGregor, Armstrong, Jack, McLean, Christie Forwards: Dykes, Nisbet, Shankland

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition November 19, 2013 Norway 0-1 Scotland International friendly August 12, 2009 Norway 4-0 Scotland World Cup qualifiers October 11, 2008 Scotland 0-0 Norway World Cup qualifiers September 9, 2005 Norway 1-2 Scotland World Cup qualifiers October 9, 2004 Scotland 0-1 Norway World Cup qualifiers

Useful links