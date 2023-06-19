Northern Ireland vs Kazakhstan: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the UEFA European Championship Qualifiers match between N. Ireland and Kazakhstan, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Northern Ireland host Kazakhstan in a Euro 2024 qualifying game on Monday at Windsor Park in Belfast.

Northern Ireland have had a disappointing start to their qualifying campaign, losing two out of their first three matches. After beating San Marino in their opening game, they went down against Finland and Denmark.

Kazakhstan, meanwhile, made a dream start, winning two out of their first three games and are currently second in the group with six points. They will aim to upset Northern Ireland and retain their position among the top two teams.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Northern Ireland vs Kazakhstan kick-off time

Date: June 19 Kick-off time: 7.45pm BST Venue: Windsor Park, Belfast

The match will kick-off at 7.45 BST at Windsor Park, Belfast.

How to watch Northern Ireland vs Kazakhstan online - TV channels & live streams

Viaplay Sports 1 Watch here

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the game on Viaplay Sports. If you are unable to watch the match, GOAL will be providing live scores throughout.

Team news & squads

Northern Ireland team news

A number of Northern Ireland stars like Steven Davis, Stuart Dallas, Corry Evans, Josh Magennis and Conor Washington are missing the qualifying games due to injuries.

Craig Cathcart missed the clash against Denmark due to a back injury but he is like to return to the squad ahead of the Kazakhstan clash.

Northern Ireland possible XI: Peacock-Farrell; Cathcart, Evans, Brown; Bradley, McNair, S. Charles, Saville, Hume; D. Charles, Lavery

Position Players Goalkeepers: Peacock-Farrell, Hazard, Southwood Defenders: Evans, Cathcart, Lewis, Brown, Bradley, Hume, Toal, Donnelly Midfielders: McNair, Saville, Thompson, McCann, Charles, Lane, Galbraith, Price, Goss Forwards: Whyte, Lavery, Charles, McMenamin, Kennedy, Taylor, Bonis, Marshall

Kazakhstan team news

Magomed Adiyev has a fully fit squad at his disposal ahead of their crucial match against Northern Ireland.

Striker Abat Aymbetov, who was suspended for the San Marino clash, is likely to return to the starting lineup.

Kazakhstan possible XI: Shatskiy; Bystrov, Alip, Marochkin; Orazov, Beysebekov, Kuat, Tagybergen, Vorogovskiy; Aymbetov, Samorodov

Position Players Goalkeepers: Shatskiy, Shaizada, Ustimenko Defenders: Dosmagambetov, Gabyshev, Malyi, Beysebekov, Erlanov, Vorogovskiy, Marochkin, Alip, Bystrov, Skvortsov, Kassym, Tapalov Midfielders: Tagybergen, Kuat, Zainutdinov, Orazov, Astanov, Samorodov, Kenesov Forwards: Aymbetov, Zuev, Prokopenko, Shvyrev, Shushenachev

Head-to-Head Record

The two teams have met each twice in the past with Northern Ireland winning both matches.

Date Match Competition 16/10/2023 Northern Ireland 3-1 Kazakhstan World Cup qualifiers 7/9/2012 Kazakhstan 1-2 Northern Ireland World Cup qualifiers

Useful links