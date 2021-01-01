'The players deserved this' - Khalid Jamil credits players for NorthEast United's turnaround

The NorthEast United boss was impressed by Apuia's piledriver against Kerala Blasters

NorthEast United secured a spot in the playoffs of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) with a 2-0 win against Kerala Blasters in their final game of the league stage.

The win has taken the Highlanders to a tally of 33 points from 20 matches, which means they can finish at least fourth after Hyderabad play their match against FC Goa on Sunday.

NorthEast interim coach Khalid Jamil heaped praise on his players for their display and refused to take credit for the team's turnaround that has seen them produce an unbeaten run of eight matches.

"I am not thinking about (the playoffs). The players deserved this, we got this result because of the players, that is 100 per cent sure," he said.

"The players worked very hard. I don't have to tell them anything. On the pitch, they are (doing the job). They help each other. For example today, Federico Gallego wasn't 100 per cent fit so Imran Khan came in his place. So there were changes. Because of their knowledge, we got this result. There is pressure (being in the playoffs) but we must enjoy that pressure."

"He (Gallego) was not fit, he trained only one day before the game. We chose to use him for the last 30 minutes. it is good for us that he is back."

VP Suhair broke the deadlock before Lalengmawia unleashed a sublime effort into the net from outside the box to double his team's advantage. Jamil reserved praise for both the goalscorers after the game.

"It was an outstanding goal. I don't have to say anything, it is a wonderful goal and he is a talented player, one of the best players we have in India."

"Suhair works for the team, that's why he is always in the XI. He is a very nice and humble man. He has that quality."