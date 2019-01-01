NorthEast United's Robert Jarni - I want to delete the memories of the last few games

NorthEast United are winless in four games and take on Kerala Blasters up next...

head coach Robert Jarni stressed the need to adapt his team's tactics according to the players that are available to him.

The Highlanders have hit a rough patch after an impressive start to the season. They are sixth on the table with 10 points and are winless in four games. They will face in Kochi on Saturday. The meeting will mark Eelco Schattorie's first game against NorthEast United after leaving the club in the summer.

“I need to adapt (my system) to the players that I have. Right now I need to change my tactics according to the players. We had to change our system from a 4-2-3-1 to a 4-3-3. The previous coach last season played 4-3-3 and with the players we have, this system is much better for us. But when we play during the match, we can adapt to the situations on the ground.

"There are three teams whose style is very good, but with that style, they are not able to get results. But once the season is over, no one remembers the style, it’s all about the points.

“Kerala is a very good team, especially when they play at home. Eelco knows very well how to coach because last year he was here. For us, it’s a very important game. But for me every game is important. I want to delete the memories of the last few games and forget about them. We have been training hard, the players are happy and I expect always to win the game," Jarni said ahead of the game.

The club's marquee striker Asamoah Gyan has struggled to make a big impact due to injuries but the Croatian coach confirmed that the Ghanian has returned to training. He also hinted at the arrival of a new striker to solve the team's goalscoring woes.

"Gyan is well. He is back with us and training very hard. Maybe we will get a new striker in the future. Maybe in a few more days."