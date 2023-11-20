How to watch the UEFA European Championship Qualifiers match between North Macedonia and England, as well as kick-off time and team news.

England will want to wrap up their Euro qualifiers group stage campaign with a win against North Macedonia at the Tose Proeski Arena on Monday. England have already qualified as group leaders with 19 points from seven matches, six more than Italy and Ukraine who are second and third respectively.

North Macedonia have only managed to win two out of their seven group games and will be looking to sign off with an upset at their home ground. In the last game between these two teams earlier in the group stage, Monday's hosts were on the receiving end of a 7-0 loss.

North Macedonia vs England kick-off time

Date: November 20, 2023 Kick-off time: 7.45 pm GMT Venue: Tose Proeski Arena

The game between North Macedonia and England will be played at the Tose Proeski Arena on Monday. Kick-off is at 7.45 pm GMT for fans in the UK.

How to watch North Macedonia vs England online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will be shown live on Channel 4 in the United Kingdom. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

North Macedonia team news

Blagoja Milevski, the head coach of North Macedonia, is expected to make changes to the lineup that started against Italy on Friday. Jani Atanasov, who scored a brace coming off the bench in the last match, is expected to be included in the starting XI, along with potential introductions of Milan Ristovski and Stefan Ashkovski.

North Macedonia predicted XI: Dimitrievski; Ashkovski, Serafimov, Musliu; Dimoski, Atanasov, Elezi, Alioski; Ristovski, Bardhi, Elmas.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Dimitrievski, Aleksovski, Shishkovski Defenders: Iljazovski, Ashkovski, Serafimov, Musliu, Alioski, Dimoski, Manev, Todoroski Midfielders: Ademi, Elmas, Bardhi, Churlinov, Mitrovski, Babunski, Elezi, Alimi, Atanasov, Kostadinov Forwards: Miovski, Ristovski, Daci, Trajkovski

England team news

England boss Gareth Southgate is likely to make alterations to the team as well.

Marcus Rashford, who sustained an injury after colliding with teammate Trent Alexander-Arnold in the game against Malta, is unlikely to feature against North Macedonia.

Nick Pope, John Stones, Luke Shaw, Reece James, Jude Bellingham, and James Maddison are absent from the squad due to fitness issues.

England predicted XI: Pickford; Walker, Guehi, Maguire, Lewis; Alexander-Arnold, Rice, Phillips; Grealish, Kane, Saka.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Johnstone, Pickford, Ramsdale Defenders: Guehi, Lewis, Konsa, Maguire, Tomori, Trippier, Walker Midfielders: Alexander-Arnold, Gallagher, Henderson, Palmer, Phillips, Rice Forwards: Bowen, Foden, Grealish, Kane, Rashford, Saka, Watkins

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition June 20, 2023 England 7 - 0 North Macedonia Euro qualifiers October 7, 2006 England 0 - 0 North Macedonia Euro qualifiers September 7, 2006 North Macedonia 0 - 1 England Euro qualifiers September 6, 2003 North Macedonia 1 - 2 England Euro qualifiers October 17, 2002 England 2 - 2 North Macedonia Euro qualifiers

