No Xhaka for Arsenal against Southampton as his Gunners exile continues
Getty Images
Unai Emery has opted not to include Granit Xhaka in his Arsenal squad for the Premier League meeting with Southampton on Saturday.
The Switzerland international hasn't appeared for the Gunners since his foul-mouthed tirade at Gunners supporters after being substituted against Crystal Palace on October 27.
Emery had suggested that he was ready to bring Xhaka back into the fold for the clash with Ralph Hasenhuttl's side, claiming that he had held positive talks with the midfielder.
But he is not in the north Londoners' 18-man squad for the game as his exile continued.
More to follow...