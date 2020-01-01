'No such thing as impossible for me' - Trabzonspor's Nwakaeme on brilliant form

The Nigerian forward has been in top form for the Black Sea Storm this season

Anthony Nwakaeme has stated that he sees no limit to what he can do having impressed for Trabzonspor this season.

The 31-year-old Nigerian moved to the Black Sea-based outfit from Hapoel Be'er Sheva last season and has notched 25 goals and 23 assists in 69 competitive appearances.

A total of 24 of those goal involvements have come this season (13 goals, 11 assists).

Nwakaeme has 10 Super Lig goals this season, the same total he finished with last term.

However, with the league suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak, and eight games still to play, Nwakaeme might surpass that tally.

"There is no such thing as impossible for me," he told A Spor.

"I can say that this is my life philosophy. I have always worked in this direction and tried to do something.

"I have seen that the atmosphere here has always been at the highest level of commitment to football. I enjoy playing football here. It is a situation that makes me happy to sweat under this form."

Nwakaeme also praised the spirit of the Trabzonspor fans, but was not assertive in how the campaign would end for the club.

They are currently tied at the top of the Super Lig on 53 points with , but lead on goal difference after 26 games.

"They [Trabzonspor fans] do not leave us alone, not only in Trabzon matches but also away," Nwakaeme continued.

"I can say that the atmosphere in the matches is really worth seeing.

"I think it is not right to speak of the league right now. There is a long time for the league to end."