‘No Partey, no Champions League’ – Arsenal fans furious as Ghana star ruled out for weeks

Arsenal fans have taken to social media to react to the news midfielder Thomas Partey had suffered damage to a muscle in his right thigh during their Premier League fixture against Crystal Palace on Monday.

The 28-year-old Ghana international limped out of the fixture at Selhurst Park and was replaced by Albert Sambi Lokonga as the Gunners went on to suffer a 3-0 defeat.

On Thursday, Arsenal revealed in a statement the former Atletico Madrid player is facing at least a few weeks out of action and further revealed he will be sent to see a specialist about the issue.

The Black Star had started to enjoy life in North London, especially in the current campaign where he had managed to score two Premier League goals – against Aston Villa and Leicester City - from 24 appearances.

The statement has not gone down well with the club’s faithful, who feel his absence in the remaining nine matches could deny the team a chance to return to Champions League next season.

Below is how Twitter reacted to Partey’s injury news.

Kieran Tierney out for the season.

Thomas Partey out.

Elneny is fasting and he doesn't like disturbing him.

Our Top four chances slim away hour by hour 😭💔 pic.twitter.com/8i4M7BxWkk — 𝐀𝐝𝐢𝐥 Ø (@AFCTeef_) April 7, 2022

Thomas Partey and Kieran Tierney out for the rest of the season.



If Arteta gets this lot into the top four now he deserves maximum praise.



Incredibly difficult finish to the season. #AFC — Bailey (@Baileykeogh_) April 7, 2022

Thomas partey almost out for the season . KT done for the season aswell so are we. UEL season It is 😂😂😂. — 🔴 (@FfsAditya) April 7, 2022

Thomas Partey and tierney out for the rest of the season… when rains it pours 🌧… hope the other players can step up… big dent in #arsenal 🔝 4 hopes — David James (@Davidarsenal23) April 7, 2022

Our side is going to capitulate without Thomas Partey. He brings so much to the table and IMO, is virtually irreplaceable. He’s been phenomenal this WHOLE season and the major link between our defense and attack. — N (@CatenaccioOR) April 7, 2022

Bye Thomas Partey 👋

Bye Top 4 👋 — Ross DeWalt (@views_gunner) April 7, 2022

KT AND THOMAS PARTEY NOT BEING AVAILABLE FOR OUR LAST NINE GAMES MIGHT ACTUALLY COST US PLAYING UCL NEXT SEASON 😭 — MPG (@jadefrannces) April 7, 2022

Kieran Tierney out, Thomas Partey out...



I want to cry. A lot of tears. — Abbernaa Dhevi K. (@abbernaa) April 7, 2022

Thomas Partey has suffered muscle damage to his right thigh…the top 4 race was fun while it lasted. Not sure if I’m mentally ready for the upcoming pain. https://t.co/x5AB1yN6bZ — TheFunkyPolak (@TheFunkyPolak) April 7, 2022

While most fans are not happy with the news, another section has wished the player a quick recovery.

why is it always you man 😔



wishing you a speedy recovery ,@Thomaspartey22. — Sjayy🎱 (@Sjthefirst9) April 7, 2022

I will play a fully fit Tomiyasu as our RCB and move Ben White to the No 6 role.

This is the best option for now but what do I know?

We are going to miss Partey so much , @Thomaspartey22 get well soon CHarlie. — Kingston James (@Topnotcch_king) April 7, 2022

Meanwhile, one supporter has explained his pain after discovering Partey’s injury news while another feels Arsenal will face a monumental task against Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, and Manchester United to secure a Champions League spot in the coming fixtures.

Man, Thomas Partey is so Integral to our system, how we play, break, transit, build up and attack. I'm hurt, I'm hurt .. e pain me 🥹☹️#Arsenal — ❛єяσηѕ. (@Eromonsele_) April 7, 2022

So we will be without Partey for the foreseeable future. If there’s one player I was hoping & praying he never gets injured till the end of the season, that player is Thomas Partey. Without him in our team, we struggle a lot. None of our midfielders can do what he does. Big blow — Mazi Olisaemeka C. ™ (@OlisaOsega) April 7, 2022

Without Thomas Partey those games against Chelsea, Spurs, United and West Ham will be extra difficult pic.twitter.com/Nwu9DrerXe — El Duderino (@IamSegni) April 7, 2022

A section of other fans feels Arsenal have over-relied on the Black Stars midfielder this season and it was time they get reinforcements.

We can't rely on Thomas partey alone next season. Either lokonga upgrades or we need a new player there.. Also need a proper back up for tierney.. — Prasan Kumar (@prasan_kumar) April 7, 2022

What Kieran Tierney and Thomas Partey bring to the table is too vital for us not to be sure of a sustained period of fitness from them. Unfortunately they can’t be trusted. We have to be busier in the summer market than we initially thought we should be. — Dr. Mohammed Amali 🇳🇬 (@MoAmali) April 7, 2022

Do you agree Partey’s latest injury could dent Arsenal's hopes of finishing among the top four? Give us your thoughts in the comment box below.