Nketiah returns for Leeds United in commanding victory against Middlesbrough

The Anglo-Ghanaian was back in the Whites squad after four weeks of inaction

Eddie Nketiah was back among the substitutes as they cruised to a 4-0 win over at Elland Road in the Championship on Saturday afternoon.

The 20-year old has been out with an abdominal problem since November 1, the day before he was due to make his first start in the second tier against Queens Park .

Within this period there was speculation about his future in Yorkshire, with parent club reportedly considering recalling him back from loan in January.

He, however, resumed full training this week and made the bench.

Patrick Bamford and Mateusz Klich gave the whites a 2-0 first-half lead, with Helder Costa and Klich again extending it in the second half.

🙌 4-0 up... and on comes Eddie! pic.twitter.com/GuLGk6u4XM — Leeds United (@LUFC) November 30, 2019

Nketiah came on for Bamford with 11 minutes left on the clock and managed to have five touches and one accurate pass.

Leeds have now moved to the top of the standings with 40 points. It might, however, be temporary pending the outcome of West Bromwich Albion’s clash with on Monday night.