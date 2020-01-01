Nkana FC, Green Buffaloes FC face possible sanctions over fan trouble

The violence came on the day spectators were allowed to attend match venues for the first time as the government lifted an initial ban

Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) is set to summon sides Nkana FC and Green Buffaloes FC over fan trouble that occurred on Wednesday.

A fan, who is yet to be identified, stormed onto the pitch and attacked Nkana’s head coach Manfred Chabinga when the team was trailing 3-0 against the Green Buffaloes at the Nkoloma Stadium.

“The Football Association of Zambia has noted with concern the events surrounding the FAZ/MTN week five fixture between Green Buffaloes and Nkana at Nkoloma Stadium,” the federation statement said.

“An unidentified soccer fan breached all security protocols to attack Nkana coach Manfred Chabinga triggering a fightback from the Nkana bench.”

The violent conduct happened on the first day when fans were allowed to attend games since a ban imposed on their attendance was lifted by the government.

“We are very disappointed with the scenes we witnessed at Nkoloma Stadium. We are going to deal sternly with the parties involved,” FAZ General-Secretary Adrian Kashala said on Thursday.

“We fought so hard to get fans back into the stadia and will not allow hooliganism to ruin our desire to have spectators at stadia.”

Kashala further stated the fan who was involved in the violent conduct will be handed to the police once he is identified.

The official stated it is early to find fault on either Nkana or Green Buffaloes until when the investigations are complete.

“Buffaloes and Nkana will be summoned for possible sanctions over inadequate security and violent conduct, respectively,” he added.

“It may be too early to pre-empt disciplinary steps that will be taken but we expect both parties to furnish us with answers on the situation at Nkoloma Stadium.

“We urge clubs to adhere to the Covid-19 guidelines so that the authorities do not suspend the waiver again. Fans should also be mindful that any indiscretions could attract a ban.”

Green Buffaloes ended up defeating Nkana 5-0 in the matchday five fixture.

It is not yet clear whether the Red Devils top hierarchy will take any action on their technical bench especially after the unrest of fans became palpable.

Nkana fans are known to have a lot of influence on the decisions of management, especially on matters regarding poor results.