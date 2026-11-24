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Borussia Dortmund head coach Niko Kovac has sent a clear message to Arsenal ahead of their highly anticipated Champions League encounter, insisting his side has the quality to upset the Premier League leaders. The clash at the Emirates Stadium pits the current pace-setters of Germany and England against each other in a true test of European credentials.

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Kovac relishes the ultimate European test

The tactical battle in North London represents a meeting between two of the continent's most in-form sides. The German side currently occupies twelfth place in the Champions League standings with nine points, leaving them well-placed but eager to climb higher into the automatic qualification spots. A victory at the Emirates would serve as a major statement of intent for a club looking to translate domestic dominance into European success. Despite the daunting nature of facing the reigning English champions on their own turf, Kovac remains undeterred by the Gunners' reputation.

The BVB boss highlighted the confidence flowing through his squad. "Of course, we’re well aware of how difficult this task is. But we’re a tough team to play against, too, and we’ll get our chances. We have the quality to take home what we want—namely, points. To do that, we’ll need to play our best game, both with and without the ball, because Arsenal has some really good players," Kovac stated.

Breaking down the Arsenal fortress

Kovac is under no illusions about the defensive solidity his team must overcome. Arsenal boast the meanest defense in the competition, having conceded only three times in four matches. However, the Dortmund coach believes his attackers have enough flair to find a breakthrough, noting that a stalemate is unlikely given the offensive talent on display across both rosters.

"Arsenal is a very, very good team. If you win the English league with all those top players, then you’re clearly capable of something. And Arsenal is capable of a hell of a lot! We have to find the right balance between defensive discipline and controlling the game with the ball. I don’t think it will be a 0–0, because both teams have enough quality to score goals and create chances," Kovac added.

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Double injury boost for the visitors

Dortmund's prospects have been significantly bolstered by the return of key duo Serhou Guirassy and Carney Chukwuemeka. Both players participated in Monday's final training session at the Brackel facility before the squad flew out from Dortmund Airport. Their recovery from muscle injuries provides Kovac with vital options in a game where squad depth will be essential. While captain Emre Can remains sidelined through injury, he has traveled with the 24-man group to provide leadership from the touchline.

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The head coach confirmed their availability but kept his tactical cards close to his chest regarding the starting XI. "They’re ready for tomorrow’s game, which is why they’re in the squad. They’re definitely available to play. Whether that will be from the start or later on, we’ll see tomorrow," he explained.

Recent history favors the Black and Yellows

While the last competitive Champions League meeting between these giants took place twelve years ago, the memory of their preseason encounter is still fresh. Dortmund secured a 3-2 victory over the Gunners back in August, a result that featured a goal from Ethan Nwaneri, who has since made the move to the Westfalenstadion on loan. That result serves as a psychological boost for Kovac's men, proving they can go toe-to-toe with Arteta's superstars in their own backyard.