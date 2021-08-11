Nike are having a huge sale – here are 24 of the best deals

All of the best deals currently available from Nike's massive sale.

Nike are currently having a sale across all departments. To save you from scrolling through the 1,000+ items on discount, we've rounded up 24 of the best deals available.

1. These classic fleece-lined joggers are 29% off.

Price: £27.97 (originally £39.95)

2. Relive your youth with the super comfortable 90s inspired Air Max 2090s which have a 34% discount.

Price: £90.97 (originally £139.95)

3. This striking gold football from the Joga Bonito collection has an 18% discount.

Price: £25.97 (originally £31.95)

4. This stylish hoodie with 29% off is another piece from the Joga Bonito collection which features colourful television bars on the hood to pay homage to the iconic ad campaign.

Price: £47.97 (originally £67.95)

5. Another discounted piece from the Joga Bonito collection is this eye-catching Dri-Fit training top.

Price: £18.97 (originally £24.95)

6. This lightweight insulated jacket is reduced by 34% and is perfect for autumn.

Price: £61.97 (originally £94.95)

7. This sturdy duffel bag is ideal for transporting kit to and from training and has 24% off.

Price: £22.47 (originally £29.95)

8. These foam-cushioned Vapor Grip3 goalkeeper gloves have a 19% discount right now, that’s a saving of £4.49 per glove!

Price: £35.97 (originally £44.95)

9. These cushioned running shoes are stylish enough to make a regular addition to your collection.

Price: £74.97 (originally £114.95)

10. These Academy sweat-wicking trousers are perfect for training and are 19% off right now.

Price: £24.97 (originally £30.95)

11. This long-sleeved drill top will keep your core warm during chilly training sessions.

Price: £24.97 (originally £32.95)

12. Transport your kit in style with this duffel bag which has a separate section to store your boots.

Price: £21.97 (originally £26.95)

13. Get 24% off this Nike F.C. breathable zip-up jacket with the signature TV colour block neckline from the Joga Bonito collection.

Price: £52.47 (originally £69.95)

14. This supersoft Just Do It pullover hoodie is a classic must for your wardrobe.

Price: £41.47 (originally £54.95)

15. These bouncy indoor football shoes have a 34% discount and can also be used on the street and on courts thanks to the Nike 360 rubber pods.

Price: £61.97 (originally £94.95)

16. This Air Max zip-up is the perfect piece of sportswear for layering and has a 24% discount right now.

Price: £59.97 (originally £79.95)

17. This 12 panel Strike football is straight out of Serie A.

Price: £17.47 (originally £22.95)

18. Get a sleek and structured look with this zip-up fleece hoodie, which has a massive 34% discount.

Price: £44.47 (originally £67.95)

19. This Dri-Fit pullover is a nod to the Joga Bonito campaign. The matching tracksuit bottoms aren’t in the sale, but with a 29% discount on the hoodie there might be room in your basket for both.

Price: £31.47 (originally £44.95)

20. This long-sleeved eye-catching aquamarine drill top has thumb-holes that stay in place during training.

Price: £26.47 (originally £32.95)

21. The M65 is a breathable modern take on a vintage military jacket.

Price: £84.47 (originally £129.95)

22. These Dri-FIT running tights have a zipped back pocket large enough to hold your phone and with a special coating to keep your device dry.

Price: £27.97 (originally £39.95)

23. These brought-back Nike Challenger shoes are almost identical to the iconic 70s running shoe and have a great 34% discount.

Price: £51.97 (originally £79.95)

24. This red hip pack can be worn around your waist or chest for a hands-free storage option.

Price: £10.47 (originally £16.95)