Nike unveils Women's Euro 2022 match ball

The colourful Euro 2022 official match ball features Nike's top of the range Flight football technology.

We independently choose all products featured on our site. When you purchase something through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

As the days to the start of Euro 2022 tick down, Nike has released the official match ball. It's a Nike Flight ball which the brand already has versions of in their repertoire. But, it's also a range which has evolved over eight years of rigorous testing to enhance the football's capability, particularly mid-flight, as the name suggests.

As far as technology goes, Nike uses Aerowsculpt, which uses moulded grooves on the ball's outer skin to disrupt airflow for a more stable flight. The ball is adaptable to weather conditions as the All Conditions Contol (ACC) gives the ball grip come rain or sunshine.

But, it's the colourway and design that are exciting about the vibrant football, which intertwines from coral pink into grape purple and bubblegum blue. The abstract designs that link throughout the ball look smart and apt, keeping in theme with the Euro 2022 branding.

There are two versions available to buy if you want the football. One is the premium official match ball made from synthetic leather, rubber, polyester and cotton. In contrast, the replica football with a marked down price is made from rubber and polyester.

You can get the official match ball from Nike for £119.95

Article continues below

You can also get the replica match ball for £24.95