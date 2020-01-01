Nigeria's Uchenna Kanu: I wasn't expecting to be at the Women's World Cup

The 22-year-old revealed she was in shock after being named in the Super Falcons squad for the global showpiece while in college

striker Uchenna Kanu has admitted she was nervous when named in the country's final squad for the Women's World Cup last year.

The 22-year-old had represented Nigeria at the U17 and U20 Women's World Cup tournaments, before securing a scholarship to the United States of America, where she shot into prominence.

On her first campaign at the senior level, she starred in Nigeria's success at the Wafu Women's Cup, scoring 10 goals before earning her spot in the country's squad to the Women's World Cup.

More teams

In , the forward featured in all four matches for the country to help them reach the Round of 16, and she revealed how she managed to cope with many expectations on the biggest stage.

"I wasn’t expecting to be on the team at the time. However, I was preparing for whatever comes," Kanu told Goal with LaLiga.

"I believe I could be called at anytime, training hard and when I was called I said ‘Wow, that’s huge and that’s the biggest stage of my career’.

"I was so proud of myself, so proud of how long I’ve come, like comparing to how I started, or where I am or how I got on the team. I was super excited and at the same time, I was nervous.

"All the coaches and teammates were encouraging me, saying ‘Uche you got this’. So I got more nervous when they were saying that because there were expectations, coming from college to not just the national team but at senior level.

"When I got there, it was easier because some of my teammates, I played with them before moving to the US, so it felt warm and was more comfortable, seeing those faces and catching up with my friends and it helped me to build my confidence more and get settled in and blend with the team.

"Playing on the biggest [stage], it was amazing. I am really thankful that I was not on the team but also able to feature. It was huge.

"It was a whole other level because I heard about the senior team, how tough, competitive it is and kind of the peak of it, but thank God everything went smoothly."

Since graduating from university last December, Kanu moved to launch her professional career after signing for last January and has featured in six matches for Cristian Toro's ladies.

Having missed Nigeria's qualifier campaign for the Olympic Games, she is keen to make a return and solidify her place in the Super Falcons ahead of this year's Africa Women's Cup of Nations.

"My goal is to be able to bring life to the team," she continued.

Article continues below

"I know there is a lot of fantastic players on the team, people who are not on the team yet. There are a lot of fantastic players in Nigeria.

"My goal is to make that impact whenever I’m called up to the team and bring a change that whenever I’m not there people will ask about me and there is going to be that little shift.

"I just want to make that impact on the team and help the team grow more both on and off the field."