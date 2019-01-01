Nigeria's Taye Taiwo and Cameroon's Mbia return to Marseille

African stars who previously played for the Olympians were welcomed to the Stade Velodrome on Sunday

Former defender Taye Taiwo, former midfielder Stephane Mbia and coach Djamel Belmadi were among the African legends present for Sunday's game as cruised to 3-1 victory over .

The continent's stars were in attendance to help the club launch a programme "OM Africa" as they aim to reach more supporters in Africa.

In flagging off the programme, 2019 winning coach Belmadi took the ceremonial first kick at Stade Velodrome before goals from Jordan Amavi, Morgan Sanson and Nemanja Radonjic stretched Marseille's winning streak to six matches in Ligue 1.

⏱️ 5' The coach of @LesVerts, Djamel Belmadi, took the ceremonial kick-off tonight, with a special guest - the @CAF_Online Africa Cup of Nations trophy! 🏆🇩🇿#OMFCGB | 0⃣-0⃣ | ⚪️🔵 pic.twitter.com/6uhKLVu2qn — Olympique Marseille (@OM_English) December 8, 2019

The Algeria coach also took with him the Afcon trophy while Mbia, Taiwo and former Burkina Faso star Charles Kabore reunited with a selfie.

Marseille are second in the French top-flight table with 34 points from 17 matches, five points adrift of leaders PSG.

Taiwo currently plies his trade in Finland with RoPS while Mbia is still in the books of Chinese outfit Wuhan Zall.