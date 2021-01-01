Nigeria’s Shoretire and Ivory Coast’s Diallo in Manchester United squad for Real Sociedad trip

The African duo are in contention to make their debut for the Red Devils in Thursday's Europa League game in Turin

Nigeria teenage sensation Shola Shoretire and Ivory Coast youngster Amad Diallo have been included in the Manchester United 22-man squad for their Uefa Europa League away game against Real Sociedad on Thursday.

Shoretire, who turned 17 years of age earlier this month, was handed his first professional contract last Monday after his impressive performances with the U23s.

He joins new signing Diallo, who completed a permanent move from Serie A club Atalanta in January, in aiming for their maiden appearances in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side at the Allianz Stadium.

When quizzed about the inclusion of the young players, Solskjaer disclosed that Shoretire and Diallo have earned their spots after training with the first-team and they might even be needed to help the team against Real Sociedad.

“Yeah, they’re in the travelling squad. Not just for the experience, they’re there to make an impact if they have to,” Solskjaer told the club website.

“The two boys have done well in training and they are talents that we want to give experience to. First of all, they’re travelling and then let’s see if they come on the pitch.

“It’s one of the things we do with our youngsters. They come in and they travel, step-by-step, layer-by-layer and suddenly they’re on the pitch. That’s the thing – we do have a plan and a programme in place that we try to stick to.

“Obviously when there are injuries or absentees or illness then maybe they’ll get the chance before we expected, but the two of them have done well.”

Paul Pogba, Donny van de Beek and Edinson Cavani have been ruled out of the encounter due to injuries, however, Ivory Coast defender Eric Bailly could be thrown into the fray for his first outing since Manchester United defeated Fulham 2-1 on January 20.