Nigeria's Ogbiagbevha sends Oshoala's Barcelona warning with brace for Minsk

The Nigeria star was in fine form ahead of Wednesday's Champions League meeting against her compatriot

Minsk forward Emuidzhi Ogbiagbevha has fired a warning shot to Asisat Oshoala's before their Uefa encounter.

The Belarusian giants will be aiming to overturn a 5-0 Round of 16 first-leg deficit against last season's finalists when they host Lluis Cortes' ladies at the Minsk Stadium on Wednesday.

Ogbiagbevha showed she should still halt the Spanish giants' quarter-final dreams with a brace in Wednesday's 5-0 win over Zorka-BDU in a Belarusian topflight meeting.

The 29-year-old forward opened scoring in the ninth minute before Tamila Khimich doubled the lead on the half-hour mark to put Minsk two goals up at half time.

She grabbed her fifth brace of the season on the hour mark before Polina Shatulenya and Viktoriya Tikhan sealed the win.

Her latest feat means the Nigerian has scored 28 goals in 16 league outings, nine goals in seven Champions League appearances, amounting to 37 goals in 25 games this term.

Article continues below

Ogbiagbevha, was in action for 63 minutes before being replaced by Tikhan. Cote d'Ivoire's Nadege Cisse lasted for 45 minutes, while 's Alvina Niyolle was not listed for action.

With two games left, the win over Zorka-BDU guaranteed Minsk's seventh title triumph with 13 points lead at the top and a Women's Champions League ticket to represent Belarus next season.

Despite failing to find the net against Barcelona in last week, Ogbiagbevha's goalscoring form at home might come as a huge bargain for the Belarusian champions.