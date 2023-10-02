WATCH: Nigeria World Cup star Michelle Alozie scores audacious long-range lob for Houston Dash - before getting absolutely clattered by Gotham FC goalkeeper

Michelle Alozie scored a world class goal against Gotham FC as she lobbed the ball into the net from nearly 30 yards away from the goal.

Alozie scored with a brilliant lob

Her brace helped Houston Dash beat Gotham FC

Collided with Gotham goalkeeper Haught

WHAT HAPPENED? A quick Houston Dash counter-attack saw Maria Sanchez sending a long ball towards Alozie as the Nigerian made a run down the middle before lobbing the ball over Gotham goalkeeper Mandy Haught who came out of her line. The lob, from nearly 30 yards away from the goal, went straight into the net.

Unable to control her momentum, Haught collided with Alozie which resulted in the striker going down on the ground.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 26-year-old scored twice in the match as her club clinched a comfortable 2-0 win over Gotham FC in the NWSL on Sunday.

WHAT NEXT? Alozie will be next seen in action on Sunday when Houston Dash face Angel City in an NWSL clash.