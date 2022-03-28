Nigeria vs Ghana: Live stream, TV channel & kick-off time for World Cup 2022 play-off

Nigeria and Ghana know what it takes to reach a World Cup finals, having graced plenty of global showpieces in the past, but only one can book their tickets to Qatar 2022.

It remains impossible to predict which nation will be treading that path later this year, with there still all to play for in a heavyweight play-off clash that will determine who fills one of five spots up for grabs in the CAF section.

Heading into the second leg of an intriguing contest, GOAL brings you all you need to know about how to stay right up to date with events in a thrilling end to the African qualification campaign.

Nigeria v Ghana date & kick-off time

Game Date Kick-off time Nigeria vs Ghana March 29, 2022 6pm GMT / 1pm ET

How to watch Nigeria vs Ghana on TV and live stream online

Nigeria’s hosting of Ghana at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja will not be broadcast on television in the UK, but it can be streamed for free on Mola TV.

UK TV channel UK online live stream N/A Mola TV

In the United States, the game will be available on ESPN+, with millions around the world ready to tune in and catch a glimpse of some superstar performers in action.

U.S. TV channel U.S. online live stream N/A ESPN+

What happened in the first leg?

The obvious answer to that question on the back of an uneventful 0-0 draw would be not a lot.

Ghana did see more of the ball during the first-leg fixture on home soil, while firing in more shots on goal, but only four efforts in total from both teams came anywhere close to troubling the goalkeepers on show.

With so much at stake a cagey contest was to be expected, with neither team wanting to play their way out of contention, but games will need to be raised – particularly in the final third – in order for a victor to emerge and the potential for nerve-shredding extra-time and penalties to be avoided.

𝐅𝐔𝐋𝐋-𝐓𝐈𝐌𝐄! ⏰



🇬🇭 Ghana 0-0 Nigeria 🇳🇬



An entertaining first leg in Kumasi but it ends goalless.



A massive second leg awaits 🔥#WorldCup | #WCQ pic.twitter.com/BUY3PAHaxU — CAF (@CAF_Online) March 25, 2022

Nigeria team news & squad

Leicester winger Ademola Lookman, who has switched international allegiance from England to Nigeria, made his debut off the bench in the first leg and could come into contention for a starting berth following a toothless display from the Super Eagles.

He could team up with Foxes team-mate Kelechi Iheanacho and fellow Premier League star Emmanuel Dennis of Watford as the support options behind Napoli striker Victor Osimhen.

Elsewhere, national team captain William Troost-Ekong – another of those that plies his club football at Vicarage Road – is in line to earn his 60th cap.

Position Players Goalkeepers Francis Uzoho (AC Omonia), Daniel Akpeyi (Kaizer Chiefs), Maduka Okoye (Sparta Rotterdam) Defenders Oluwasemilogo Ajayi (West Bromwich Albion), Kenneth Omeruo (CD Leganes), Leon Balogun (Rangers), William Ekong (Watford), Olaoluwa Aina (Torino), Calvin Bassey (Rangers), Abdullahi Shehu (AC Omonia), Zaidu Sanusi (Porto) Midfielders Frank Onyeka (Brentford), Joseph Ayodele-Aribo (Rangers), Innocent Bonke (Lorient), Oghenekaro Etebo (Watford), Akinkunmi Amoo (FC Copenhagen) Forwards Ahmed Musa (Fatih Karagumruk), Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal), Victor Osimhen (Napoli), Moses Simon (FC Nantes), Sadiq Umar (UD Almeria), Odion Jude Ighalo (Al-Hilal), Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City), Emmanuel Dennis (Watford), Ademola Lookman (Leicester City)

Ghana team news & squad

Black Stars skipper Andre Ayew missed the first leg through suspension, but his ban has now been served and he makes a welcome return to Otto Addo’s plans.

Ayew could slot straight back in alongside his brother Jordan, while Arsenal star Thomas Partey is expected to retain his starting berth in a midfield unit that also includes Mohammed Kudus and Iddrisu Baba.

Denis Odoi made his international debut at 33 years of age on Friday and is expected to line up once again in a defensive line that also features Daniel Amartey, Alexander Djiku and Gideon Mensah.

Position Players Goalkeepers Joseph Wollacott (Swindon Town), Abdul Manaf Nurudeen (KAS Eupen), Lawrence Ati Zigi (St Gallen), Richard Ofori (Orlando Pirates) Defenders Denis Odoi (FC Brugge), Andy Yiadom (Reading), Gideon Mensah (Bordeaux), Dennis Korsah (Hearts of Oak), Montari Kamaheni (Ashdod FC), Daniel Amartey (Leicester City), Joseph Aidoo (Bordeaux), Alexander Djiku (Strasbourg), Abdul Mumin (Victoria Guimaraes) Midfielders Iddrisu Baba (RCD Mallorca), Edmund Addo (FC Sherif), Mohammed Kudus (Ajax), Elisha Owusu (KAA Gent), Thomas Partey (Arsenal), Daniel Kofi Kyereh (FC St. Pauli) Forwards Issahaku Abdul Fatawu (Sporting), Osman Bukari (Nantes), Joseph Paintsil (KRC Gent), Yaw Yeboah (Columbus Crew), Felix Afena Gyan (Roma), Christopher Antwi-Adjei (VFL Bochum), Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace), Kwasi Wriedt (Holstein Kiel)

Nigeria vs Ghana: Head-to-head record

Games played 16 Ghana wins 5 Draws 5 Nigeria wins 6

Ghana and Nigeria first locked horns at the Africa Cup of Nations in 1992, when the Black Stars secured a 2-1 win.

The Super Eagles took control of proceedings at the turn of the 21st century, claiming five successive victories across World Cup, Afcon and friendly competition, but that tide has turned again in more recent times.

Nigeria have taken only one victory from their last eight clashes with Ghana, with that solitary triumph coming in September 2017.