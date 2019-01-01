Nigeria U20 1 Mali U20 1 (aet, 3-4 on penalties): Toure seals shoot-out glory for the Eagles

Aniekeme Okon hit the woodwork and El Bilal Toure stepped up to send Mali into the final of the U20 Afcon

El Bilal Toure scored the decisive spot-kick as Mali won via penalty shoot-out, edging Nigeria 4-3 to set up a final against Senegal.

Mamadou Traore’s second goal of the competition – which puts him a goal behind nearest rival Youssouph Badji in the race for the Golden Boot – appeared enough to hand then a place in the final.

But the Flying Eagles took the last-four into extra-time with a dramatic equaliser in the 87th minute through Paschal Durugbor after beating goalkeeper Youssouf Koita.

In the shoot-out, Koita plunged to his left to keep out Valentine Ozornwafor Valentine's poor penalty and give Mali the advantage, but Olawale Oremade denied Boubacar Traore brilliantly before Aniekeme Okon struck the crossbar.

And the Toure kept his nerve, drilling home his spot-kick as Oremade dived the wrong way, with Nigeria now set to take on South Africa on Saturday in Niamey.