Nigeria striker Chinonyerem bags brace as Bobruichanka are thrashed by Zorka-BDU

The forward found the back of the net for her side despite crumbling against their hosts in Monday's Belarusian game

Macleans Chinonyerem was on target twice for Bobruichanka despite suffering a 7-2 defeat to Zorka-BDU in a Belarusian women's top-flight encounter on Monday.

The Nigerian joined the 11 times Belarusian champions this summer and has continued to impress in front of the goal for Nikolay Kasatkin's team.

Smarting from Wednesday's 7-2 semi-final defeat at Dinamo-BSUPC, where Bobruichanka could not overturn their first leg 5-1 loss to Yuri Ivanovich's team, they eventually lost 12-3 on aggregate.

On the part of Chinonyerem, she was aiming to help her side avoid suffering the fourth losing streak in all competitions following her goal in each leg of the Cup semi-final humiliation by Dinamo.

Hopes of upsetting Zorka on their ground were hit by a huge setback when Liana Miroshnichenko leveraged on a defensive mistake to fire the hosts in front after just three minutes.

10 minutes later, Zorka were gifted a penalty from the spot which Elvira Urazaeva converted to double the lead before Viktoriya Gerus added the third a minute later to compound the visitors' woes.

The rampant hosts did not relent in their search for goals as Diana Tropnikova netted the fourth in the 22nd minute before Urazaeva bagged her brace four minutes later.

However, Bobruichanka railed for a comeback and that saw them pull two back through the individual brilliance of Chinonyerem before the half time but could not go further to avoid a fourth defeat in a row.

With her latest brace, the 20-year-old Nigerian, who lasted the duration of the match, has now increased her tally to four goals in four league games and six in all competitions for Bobruichanka.

Besides Chinonyerem, international Sorelle Tagne Metiefang was also involved from the start to the finish.

The latest defeat leaves Bobruichanka in sixth position on the log with 11 points from 14 matches and she will eye a return to winning ways against fourth-placed Neman at home on August 23.