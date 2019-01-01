Nigeria hold Brazil, Zaha and Pepe inspire Ivory Coast against DR Congo

The Super Eagles battled to a stalemate against Tite’s troops, and the Elephants’ top players came to the fore against the Leopards on Sunday

and played out a 1-1 draw at the Singapore National Stadium on Sunday after a mildly entertaining encounter.

Joe Aribo opened the scoring for the Super Eagles in the 35th minute after good work from Victor Osimhen and Moses Simon, a lead they held till half-time.

However, the Selecao pegged the West Africans back three minutes after the restart through Casemiro, and it stayed that way till full-time.

Gernot Rohr’s side failed to build on the momentum they built after Neymar’s 12th-minute injury, while Tite’s side now see their winless run since winning the Copa America extend to four games.

Elsewhere, Wilfried Zaha and Nicolas Pepe inspired to a 3-1 win over the Democratic Republic of the Congo in .

Wilfried Kanon opened the scoring for the Elephants in the 22nd minute before ’s record signing doubled the West African nation’s lead just before half-time, having been assisted by the attacker.

Chadrac Akolo pulled one back for the after the hour mark to give Christian Nsengi-Biembe’s side hope of equalising.

However, Zaha made sure of the victory with a goal at the death to stop any lingering chances of the opponent pulling level.

In Port Elizabeth, defeated a weakened Mali 2-1 at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium. Dean Furman put Bafana Bafana in front in the 24th minute having converted a penalty, before Themba Zwabe doubled the hosts’ advantage deep into first-half stoppage time.

Sekou Keita halved the deficit for Mohamed Magassouba’s troops in the 74th minute, but Molefi Ntseki’s side held on for their first win under the new boss.

The win saw South Africa pick up their 13th Nelson Mandela Challenge in 25 years.

Elsewhere, a first-half Emmanuel Okwi strike was enough to hand a 1-0 success over Ethiopia in Bahir Dar.

The win gave Johnny McKinstry a positive result in his first game in charge of the Cranes.

were defeated 1-0 by Mozambique after a Canhembe Amansio goal with 20 minutes remaining condemned the Harambee Stars to a home loss.

It represented Os Mambas’ first win over the Kenyans in four attempts, while it was Francis Kimanzi’s first defeat on home turf.

The encounter between Benin and Zambia in -Novo proved to be entertaining as the sides played out a 2-2 draw.

Jusin Shonga opened the scoring for the away side with 20 minutes played, but Steve Mounie brought the Squirrels level with six minutes of the opening half remaining.

Shonga put the Copper Bullets back in front with 11 minutes of normal time remaining and it seemed Chipolopolo would get the win.

However, Mickael Pote levelled for the home side in the 92nd minute of the game to prevent defeat at Stade Charles de Gaulle.

Finally, Togo overcame an early setback against Equatorial Guinea to draw 1-1 in Mallemort.

Pablo Ganet opened the scoring for the Equatoguineans in the second minute of proceedings, and the Sparrowhawks had to remain patient to find an equaliser, which came through Franco Atchou five minutes into the second half.

Neither side could find a winning goal, as it finished level in Southern .