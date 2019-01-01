Nigeria drop two places in first Fifa ranking for 2019

The Super Eagles started the new year with a dip in the global ranking released by the football governing body on Thursday

Nigeria have dropped to 46th spot in the first Fifa ranking released in 2019.

The three-time African champions ended 2018 as the 44th best nation – a position they have kept since October but the new grading has seen them drop two places with no upward movement for countries between 28th and 51st spot.

Gernot Rohr’s men are yet to play a game since their last international outings against South Africa and Uganda in November but they are still the fourth best team in Africa.

Senegal lead the continent’s standings with Tunisia and Morocco occupying the second and third places respectively while DR Congo, Ghana, Cameroon, Egypt, Burkina Faso, Mali complete the top ten spots in Africa.

The top 20 countries in the global ranking remain unmoved as Belgium, France, Brazil, Croatia and England maintain their dominance as the best five nations in the world.

Next month, Nigeria will conclude their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign with against Seychelles in Asaba before playing Egypt in an international friendly billed for the same city on March 26.

The next Fifa ranking will be released on April 4.