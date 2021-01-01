Nigeria celebrates as Super Eagles secure Afcon qualification

How did supporters celebrate the West African giants’ Nations Cup qualification?

Super Eagles fans took to social media en masse on Saturday to celebrate Nigeria’s qualification to the Africa Cup of Nations.

Even before a ball was kicked in their qualifier against Benin, the West African giants had already secured their berth in Cameroon due to results elsewhere.

Congratulations Nigeria 🇳🇬!



They have booked #Afcon 2022 tickets even without firing a shot in Benin 🇧🇯! pic.twitter.com/RaHWdAQnLi — Goal Africa (@GoalAfrica) March 27, 2021

Congratulations to the Super Eagles 🦅🇳🇬of Nigeria for qualifying for the next AFCON in Cameroon.



This is as a result of the match played this afternoon between Sierra Leone Vs Lesotho which ended in a goalless draw.



Congratulations to the Eagles 🦅🇳🇬 see you in Cameroon. — Gbolahan Olalere (@radio_gee) March 27, 2021

Sierra Leone’s 0-0 draw with Lesotho in the group’s other qualifier meant that Nigeria, who headed into the match against Benin on eight points, could not be caught.

Benin, in second on seven points, remain in the hunt, as do third-placed Sierra Leone.

However, the Leone Stars—on four points—cannot catch Nigeria, while bottom-placed Lesotho (who face Nigeria in Lagos in the final qualifier) are entirely out of the running.

Yes....#SoarSuperEagles...

The Super Eagles are soaring to another AFCON finals...Cameroon, here we come. https://t.co/wvfUNY9AAz — Oluwatoyin Ibitoye (@Toyin_Ibitoye) March 27, 2021

Predictably, the qualification was met with strong and emotional response across social media as fans flocked to celebrate the achievement and to back Nigeria for glory in Cameroon.

Nigeria 🇳🇬 have qualified for the Africa Cup of Nations before they’ve even kicked a ball ⚽️ v Benin 🇧🇯 .

That’s because the match between Lesotho v Sierra Leone in our group ended goalless.

Looks like the game at Lagos vs Lesotho would just be cruise, cruise and more cruise😊 — 🇰 🇺 🇷 🇴 🇹 🇦 🇲 🇸 (@KurotamsJustus) March 27, 2021

Despite an underwhelming qualifying campaign—complete with two draws against Sierra Leone—Super Eagles fans appear undaunted that the West African giants can go the distance at the tournament and clinch their fourth continental crown.

The Super Eagles have qualified for AFCON after Lesotho and Sierra Leone played a goaless draw. Should the Eagles still play the game in Porto Novo or just enter their boats and return to Lagos? 😄😄😄 — Pius Ayinor (@Pee4Pius) March 27, 2021

One of Africa’s biggest and most successful nations, Nigeria last won the Nations Cup in 2013 when they defeated Burkina Faso in a narrow final.

Nigeria has qualified that's why they want to play draw? #BeninVsNigeria pic.twitter.com/oZHPSi9wiU — 🇳🇬#EndSARS (@iamphredriquee) March 27, 2021

Their previous successes came in 1980—the country’s first success—and in 1994, when the Golden Generation conquered the continent.

Article continues below

There had been hopes, under the guidance of Gernot Rohr, that this tantalising Super Eagles generation could make the most of their immense quality and clinch the country’s fourth title.

The likes of John Obi Mikel, Victor Moses and Odion Ighalo may have all stepped away from the team, but there’s still immense quality in the form of Wilfred Ndidi, Victor Osimhen and Kelechi Iheanacho among others.

This generation has been celebrated for their achievements at club level, although their third-placed finish at the 2019 Nations Cup wasn’t perhaps as convincing as the bronze medal suggests as Nigeria were defeated by Madagascar en route to the semis.

Allagbe has made two outstanding saves to keep Benin level in this match. Great run by Sanusi to set up a superb chance for Onyekuru. Poor pitch, and a very slow game, expectedly after Nigeria secured qualification just before the kick-off. #AFCON2021Q — Purview (@abdul_semi) March 27, 2021

Similarly, while the Eagles breezed through qualification for the 2018 World Cup—seeing off Algeria, Cameroon and Zambia in the process—they didn’t truly do themselves justice at the tournament.

If you think Super Eagles will win anything under Gernot Rohr, my advice is that you #BENNGA #BeninVsNigeria pic.twitter.com/HvX69kXKMn — Buzi Brown (@buzibrownie) March 27, 2021

@NGSuperEagles of Nigeria have qualified for #AFCON2021 as the crocodile 🐊 of Lesotho v Leone star of Sierra Leone ended in a 0-0 draw.@NGSuperEagles become the 17th team to seal a place in the #AFCON 2021 in Cameroon 🇨🇲 #SuperEagles #SoarSuperEagles#AFCON2021Q pic.twitter.com/31Hta6evnu — Oluwatobiski 💭💞 (@Tobbyleeluv1) March 27, 2021

Despite victory over Iceland, timid performances against Croatia and Argentina led to a first round exit, when a spot in the knockouts appeared to be well within their grasp.

NIGERIA QUALIFY!!!



The Super Eagles has booked a place in the next year AFCON in Cameroon after a 0-1 win against Benin in Port Novo.



Red hot Paul Onachu with the only goal.



Rohr qualified the team again after a game to spare. #PoojaInBenin pic.twitter.com/YqJprlTCXe — POOJA... (@PoojaMedia) March 27, 2021

Nigeria have qualified for AFCON after Sierra Leone and Lesotho played out tasteless barren draw.@NGSuperEagles should send us pictures of the dolphins they saw#AFCON2021Q — Daniel N Wahome (@MistaWahome) March 27, 2021

The next Afcon, therefore, represents a golden opportunity for Rohr’s charges to make the most of their immense potential…but are they truly in position to win the gold?