Napoli’s Osimhen scoops U23 Best Young Player award in Italy

Nigeria international and Napoli forward Victor Osimhen has been voted the U23 Best Young Player in Serie A for the 2021-22 season.

The 23-year-old Super Eagle scooped the award after beating the likes of Dusan Vlahovic of Juventus and Sassuolo’s Gianluca Scamacca.

“Goals, goals, goals. A young striker with the experience of a veteran @victorosimhen9 is the best U23 of this Serie A,” the league’s organisers confirmed on their official Twitter page.

Osimhen has played in a high number of Napoli’s Serie A matches in the current campaign, making 26 appearances overall and playing 1,970 minutes. He has started in 23 of these appearances across their 37 fixtures and entered as a substitute on three occasions.

He last appeared in the league on May 15 for Napoli against Genoa and scored a goal in that game for a 3-0 win. The Super Eagle is ranked joint eighth in the Serie A goalscoring charts with a tally of 14 goals this season, as well as being the team's top league scorer.

Osimhen has also provided two assists. He opened his account for the Serie A campaign against Udinese on September 20, scoring during a 4-0 victory. Last season, he played 24 Serie A games for Napoli, managing to score 10 goals with three assists.

Before moving to Napoli in September 2020, Osimhen made 27 league appearances in total at Lille, scoring 13 goals and providing four assists. The attacker debuted in a Serie A fixture for Napoli on September 20, 2020, as a substitute versus Parma aged 21 years and 265 days.

In his Serie A career overall, he has appeared 50 times in the competition, with 24 goals scored and five assists.

Osimhen will hope to add to his tally of goals when Napoli, who have 76 points and are in third place, travel to face Spezia in their final league game of the season at Alberto Picco on Sunday.