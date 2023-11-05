Nice vs Rennes: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Ligue 1 game today

How to watch the Ligue 1 match between Nice and Rennes, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Ligue 1 leaders Nice and Rennes clash at the Allianz Riviera on Sunday night in one of the biggest games of the weekend in the French top flight.

The hosts' are the only side still unbeaten in Ligue 1 this season, with head coach Francesco Farioli working wonders since arriving on the Côte d'Azur this summer.

While PSG, Marseille, and Monaco are Nice's most high-profile scalps, their hard-fought 1-0 victory over Clermont Foot last weekend was the clearest indication that they can compete for the Ligue 1 crown this season as they look to reclaim their top spot with a positive result on Sunday.

As for Rennes, European endeavours have seen last season's fourth-placed team struggle for consistency in domestic circuit this term, as they were pegged back to settle for a point in the 1-1 draw against Strasbourg last time out .

The visitors' are in risk of falling behind in the race for European football places as they currently sit eighth in the league table with just 12 points from 10 matches.



Nice vs Rennes kick-off time

Date: November 5, 2023 Kick-off time: 6:45 p.m. GMT Venue: Allianz Riviera

The Ligue 1 match between Nice and Rennes will be played at Allianz Riviera in Nice, France.

It will kick off at 6:45 p.m. GMT on November 5, 2023 in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Nice vs Rennes online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be available to watch on television on TNT Sports 2 in the United Kingdom. Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Nice team news

Nice could be without Sofiane Diop for this encounter as the Frenchman is still recovering from a thigh injury, Youcef Atal has been suspended for seven matches after a social media post relating to the Israel-Gaza war.

The high-flying Aiglons will be unlikely to make changes after beating Clermont. Evann Guessand was a surprise starter ahead of misfiring Terem Moffi in Auvergne and could keep his place here.

Nice possible XI: Bulka; Rosario, Todibo, Dante, Bard; Sanson, Ndayishimiye, Boudaoui; Boga, Moffi, Laborde

Position Players Goalkeepers: Bułka, Boulhendi, Sirigu Defenders: Atal, Todibo, Amraoui, Dante, Bard, Lotomba, Perraud, Mendy, Nahounou Midfielders: Boudaoui, Thuram, Ndayishimiye, Sanson, Beka Beka, Rosario, Guessand, Belahyane, Traore, Camara, Wattel, Louchet Forwards: Bouanani, Moffi, Boga, Diop, Laborde, Balde, Claude-Maurice, Boudache

Rennes team news

Rennes' only injury concern is midfielder Enzo Le Fee, who is currently out with a ankle injury and is expected to be available again in mid-November. Despite only drawing against Strasbourg, Rennes are unlikely to make wholesale changes.

Rennes possible XI: Mandanda; Assignon, Omari, Belocian, Truffert; Bourigeaud, Matic, Doue; Blas, Kalimuengo, Gouiri

Position Players Goalkeepers: Mandanda, Gallon, Lembet Defenders: Wooh, Theate, Truffert, Omari, Belocian, Assignon, Jaouab, Doué, Nagida, Jacquet Midfielders: Matić, Le Fée, Terrier, Doué, Blas, Bourigeaud, Rieder, Santamaria Forwards: Gouiri, Salah, Kalimuendo, Yıldırım, Lambourde, Samaké

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 6/5/23 Nice 2-1 Rennes Ligue 1 3/1/23 Rennes 2-1 Nice Ligue 1 2/4/22 Nice 1-1 Rennes Ligue 1 12/12/21 Rennes 1-2 Nice Ligue 1 27/2/21 Rennes 1-2 Nice Ligue 1

