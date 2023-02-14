Nice file complaint after pornographic film is shot in stadium toilets during Ligue 1 win over Lille

Ligue 1 side OGC Nice have launched a complaint after an X-rated film was recorded in the stadium toilets during a 1-0 win over Lille.

Nice hosted Lille on January 29

Pornographic video filmed in stadium toilets

Club have filed complaint to shed light on events

WHAT HAPPENED? A goal from forward Gaetan Laborde was enough to secure victory for the home side back on 29 January, but it has since emerged that action wasn't only taking place on the pitch. Nice were alerted from numerous accounts on social media of the indecent acts on the night, and French outlet RMC Sport report that the club have since filed a complaint in an attempt to shed light on the matter.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Not only have the club submitted a response, but Nice Eco Stadium - the company that operates the Allianz Riviera, where the events are alleged to have taken place - have also lodged a complaint to try and distance the stadium's association with illegal pornographic activity.

AND WHAT'S MORE: On the pitch, Nice's win in late January was one in a run of which now stands at six unbeaten in the league, as head coach Didier Digard has hit the ground running just over a month after taking charge. His side currently sit in seventh, just four points off the European places.

WHAT NEXT FOR NICE? While the results of the investigation take a while to surface, Digard will be hoping to continue his fine run of form on the pitch when they host Stade de Reims on Saturday.