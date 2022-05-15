NFF confirm Peseiro as Super Eagles coach, Finidi as assistant

The Nigeria Football Federation has confirmed Jose Peseiro as the new Super Eagles coach.

This was confirmed in a statement made available to GOAL on Sunday evening.

“The Nigeria Football Federation on Sunday announced the appointment of Mr Jose Santos Peseiro as the new head coach of the senior men national team, Super Eagles,” it read.

“The appointment is with immediate effect, subject to the signing of agreed terms between the NFF and Mr Peseiro.

“Jose Vitor dos Santos Peseiro, 62 last month, is a Portuguese who played as a striker in his days and has wide and varied experience coaching top clubs and national teams across four different continents, namely Europe, Asia, Africa and South America.”

Peseiro previously worked at Panathinaikos, Real Madrid, Sporting CP, Al Ahly, Braga and most recently as the Venezuela national team coach – a role he left in August 2021 over unpaid salary.

He will be assisted by Ajax great Finidi George (first assistant), Salisu Yusuf (second assistant), Usman Abdallah (third assistant), and Ike Shorunmu (goalkeeper trainer).

The 62-year-old will make his bow during the Super Eagles’ upcoming tour of the United States of America, during which they will take on Mexico and Ecuador in friendlies.

The Eagles will try El Tri for size at the AT & T Stadium in Dallas on May 28 before heading to New Jersey to confront Ecuador at the Red Bull Arena in Harrison on June 2.

The 62-year-old was announced as Gernot Rohr’s permanent replacement in December 2021. However, the NFF rescinded that decision after the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

Following the sacking of Rohr on the eve of Afcon 2021, Eguavoen was saddled with the responsibility of leading the three-time African champions to Cameroon.

There, the 56-year-old led the country to the Round of 16 – where they crashed out to Tunisia.

He quit his role following his inability to qualify the country for the 2022 Fifa World Cup billed for Qatar, where Nigeria lost on the away goal rule to Ghana in the final round of qualifiers.