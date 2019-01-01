NFF boss Amaju Pinnick replaced as Danny Jordaan joins Caf vice-presidents
Nigeria Football Federation president Amaju Pinnick has left his position as the 1st Vice-President of the Confederation of African Football (Caf).
Pinnick occupied the vacant position last July after Ghana's Kwesi Nyantakyi resigned due to allegations of corrupt practices.
DR Congo's Constant Omari becomes the new 1st Vice-President followed by Morocco's Faouzi Lekjaa while South Africa's Danny Jordaan climbs into the third Vice-President seat.
Pinnick explained the expiry of his tenure in the following statement.
"By now, you must have seen an official statement from the events of today's Caf Congress in Egypt. To reiterate; the term of the 1st, 2nd & 3rd Vice-Presidents of the Confederation of African Football expires after two years, in line with Article 22(4) of the Caf statutes,” Pinnick Tweeted.
“My renewal was not proposed by the Caf President and I'm in total agreement with that decision as well.
“I accepted the decision of the President as it aligned with my own views, having considered matters surrounding the administration of African Football which has dovetailed into the Nigerian Football space. I'm still a member of the Caf Executive Committee though and I'll continue to work to ensure that football on the continent gets its deserved value.
“It has been an excellent opportunity to serve as the Number Two football administrator on the continent and my commitment to the game is perpetual while my support for my colleagues in the Executive Committee remains steadfast.
“Hearty congratulations to Omari, Lekja and Danny on their new roles as 1st, 2nd & 3rd Vice-Presidents respectively.”
