‘Neymar won’t hide & is totally committed to PSG’ – Marquinhos backs fellow Brazilian after Barcelona transfer saga

Neymar is “not hiding” at , says Marquinhos, with the Brazilian forward “totally committed” to delivering success in after missing out on a return to .

The South American star made no secret of his desire to head back to Camp Nou during the summer transfer window.

Discussions were held regarding another big-money deal, but no agreement was reached before the deadline passed.

Neymar has been left to build bridges on and off the field in the French capital, with certain sections of the PSG fanbase making it clear that they will neither forgive nor forget.

The 27-year-old has, however, made an impact when fit and fellow countryman Marquinhos expects more talismanic displays from a man who will always give 100 per cent.

The international defender told AFP: "Ney has always been thorough.

"He is someone who doesn't do things by halves. It shows on the field. When he takes the ball he wants to be decisive.

"Once he's on the pitch, even after all that happened during the transfer window and the other stories, he's back on the pitch to win, to score, to make a difference.

"He's not hiding. He proves that he is totally committed alongside us."

Neymar attracted more criticism during the international break after taking the decision to head for Madrid to take in Davis Cup action rather than work on his fitness in Paris.

Thomas Tuchel was among those to question that call, but the world’s most expensive player did make his first appearance since October 5 in a 2-0 win over Lille.

Marquinhos added on the furore which surrounds an iconic countryman: "There are other things to say as well. He worked well during the week, he did everything right.

"I think we should put more emphasis on the good things he does rather than the negative things.

"If you put all this in the balance, the positive things that he does [are superior] but there are always some negative points that people want to talk about because it is Ney! And when you speak about Ney, it resonates around the world.

"As a friend, he always does good things but we don't talk about them.

"He always wants to perform, to win. He's a real competitor, not just in football. In everything he does, he wants to be the best, that is always in his head.

"If he hasn't been in recent years, he is certainly going to want to show it this season.

"I hope it's going to be a very good season for him and for us."