Neymar taken off with injury in Brazil's friendly with Qatar

The Paris Saint-Germain forward went straight to the dressing room early in Wednesday's friendly

Neymar was forced out of Brazi's friendly with after suffering an early injury in the pre-Copa America clash.

The star started in a front three alongside Richarlison and Gabriel Jesus as began preparations for this summer's South American tournament.

But Neymar was forced out after just 21 minutes after suffering an apparent right ankle injury in a tackle.

The Brazil star was seen crying on the bench after suffering the injury and was helped down to the dressing room with the assistance of team personnel.

Neymar was replaced by Soares in the Brazil lineup.

