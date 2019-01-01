Neymar taken off with injury in Brazil's friendly with Qatar
Neymar was forced out of Brazi's friendly with Qatar after suffering an early injury in the pre-Copa America clash.
The Paris Saint-Germain star started in a front three alongside Richarlison and Gabriel Jesus as Brazil began preparations for this summer's South American tournament.
But Neymar was forced out after just 21 minutes after suffering an apparent right ankle injury in a tackle.
The Brazil star was seen crying on the bench after suffering the injury and was helped down to the dressing room with the assistance of team personnel.
Neymar was replaced by Everton Soares in the Brazil lineup.
