'Nothing to prove to anyone!' - Neymar shuts down PSG exit rumours & delivers stern message to his critics

The 30-year-old Brazil star insists he will honour his contract with the French champions despite suggestions he could be sold

Neymar has declared that he does not have to prove his quality to anyone despite reports Paris Saint-Germain are open to selling him this summer. GOAL confirmed in June that the right offer could convince the French side to let the Brazil international leave in the current transfer window.

Neymar, however, has insisted he has no desire to leave the Ligue 1 champions any time soon and he reiterated that message on Saturday.

He added that the club have not informed him directly of an intention to force him out.

Article continues below

What did Neymar say about his PSG future?

Neymar told reporters: “I want to stay at the club. I am still under contract for a few years.

"So far, the club has not told me anything like this [about wanting me to leave].

“I have nothing to prove to anyone. People know me, know who I am, how I behave on the pitch, what my game is.

"I don't need to prove myself. I just need to play my football to be happy. People talk too much. And they talk too much because they can't do anything else."

Galtier unsure on Neymar future

New PSG coach Christophe Galtier said shortly after his arrival at the club that he wanted the 30-year-old to remain in the French capital.

However, his latest update on the situation suggested that he could still leave.

"What will happen between now and the end of the transfer window, I don't know," Galtier said.

"We announce him leaving, staying… I didn't have an individual interview with him on that. But he does not seem disturbed by all that can be said about him and his situation at PSG."

Casemiro comments on situation

Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro, a close friend of Neymar from the Brazil national team, has come to the PSG player's defence amid the reports that he could be shipped out of the French capital.

"Neymar can play for any team in the world," he told SporTV. "If PSG don't want him, Real Madrid want him. Okay?”