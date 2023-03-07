Neymar OPPOSED to transfer away from PSG despite season-ending injury & club's desire for summer sale

Neymar is reportedly opposed to leaving Paris Saint-Germain this summer, despite seeing his 2022-23 campaign cut short due to serious injury.

Neymar doesn't want to leave PSG

Out of action with ankle injury

Will miss the remainder of the season

WHAT HAPPENED? PSG are reportedly planning to listen to offers for Neymar in the summer, but the player himself is not ready to leave the club, according to L’Équipe. The 31-year-old is settled in Paris and still has a contract until 2027, with it his desire to "come back stronger" after being ruled out for the next four months with an ankle injury.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Speculation over Neymar's future began to intensify after his return from the 2022 World Cup. His inconsistency on the pitch prompted club officials to start exploring options with regard to a potential summer exit. The Brazilian has also courted controversy off the pitch, reportedly slamming his colleagues Vitinha and Hugo Ekitike after a loss to Monaco and getting involved in a verbal altercation with sporting advisor Luis Campos. L'Equipe also states that Campos would not be against the sale of Neymar later this year.

AND WHAT'S MORE: For now, the attacker is expected to miss the remainder of the season due to the ankle blow he suffered in PSG's Ligue 1 clash against Lille at the weekend. Neymar was stretchered off the field and will now undergo surgery to repair the ligaments in his ankle.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR NEYMAR? PSG paid out a world record €222 million (£200m/$262m) to sign Neymar from Barcelona in 2017, but would likely have to accept a significant loss on that investment if he were indeed to depart in the summer given his age.