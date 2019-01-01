Neymar is happy despite failed Barcelona move - Ederson

The Brazilians have linked up on international duty with the PSG star all smiles

goalkeeper Ederson has declared star team-mate Neymar is happy after linking up with the national team following his failure to return to champions .

Neymar was keen to move back to Barca, however, the Spanish giants were unable to re-sign him from Paris Saint-Germain before Monday's transfer deadline.

It was a transfer saga that dominated headlines, but Neymar has since joined up with Brazil in Miami ahead of Friday's international friendly against , while await on September 10.

Asked about Neymar, 's Ederson told reporters the 27-year-old seemed content despite recent drama surrounding him.

"I see him happy. Any player who wears the Brazilian national team shirt is happy," Ederson said.

"I can't talk about this summer market because I don't know what happened. I didn't follow the news very much. So I don't know how to answer you about that. but I know that here, in the Brazilian team, he is happy.

"Of course Neymar is happy. I don't know if he will play. This is a question that [head coach] Tite must answer. Because he's the only person who can answer if he [Neymar] plays or if he does not play.

"We had just one training. And it was yesterday. It was a training session with the ball, so I cannot answer about it."

Neymar is yet to play this season after suffering an ankle injury before Brazil's triumphant Copa America campaign on home soil.

The 27-year-old has scored 34 goals in 37 appearances despite both his seasons at PSG being interrupted by serious foot injuries.

In total, Neymar has managed 51 goals in 58 games for Ligue 1 champions PSG.

Now back on international duty, the attacker will be hoping to help his nation past both Colombia and Peru in friendlies to be played in the United States over the coming week.

Brazil's last competitive match saw them beat Peru 3-1 in the Copa America final.

At club level, PSG have managed to cope without Neymar and currently sit top of Ligue 1 after four games and added Inter outcast Mauro Icardi to their squad on loan on deadline day.