'Neymar and Mbappe have no excuse to leave' - PSG chief Al-Khelaifi sends message to star duo

The team president was bullish on his side's future after they eliminated Bayern Munich from the Champions League

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi believes that star duo Neymar and Kylian Mbappe have no reason to leave the club after they eliminated Bayern Munich from the Champions League on Tuesday.

Bayern won the quarter-final second leg 1-0, but PSG reached the semi-final on away goals after a 3-3 aggregate result.

There has been plenty of speculation over the future of both players, but Al-Khelaifi sees no reason they would look to leave PSG.

What was said?

“We have invested a lot in the club to win the Champions League and all the trophies available," Al-Khelaifi told RMC Sport.

"Neymar and Kylian have no excuse to leave. We really have everything to win all the tournaments.

"We have a great team today. We have respect for the others but we are there with them. We are working.

"And it is not over. We need to continue, to remain calm because the Champions League is not finished. We need to work more each day.

"The belief is there. The secret is work. The details make the difference too.”

Will Neymar and Mbappe stay at PSG?

Both players will see their current deals expire in 2022, with Neymar appearing to be closer than Mbappe to signing a new contract.

In February, Goal reported that the Brazilian was finalising the details of a four-year extension with the club, which he joined in 2017 from Barcelona in a world-record €222 million transfer.

That contract extension has yet to be finalised but there is optimism in Paris that the 29-year-old will sign a new deal.

Mbappe has been more strongly linked with a move away recently, with a transfer to Real Madrid still a possibility.

Sources close to Mbappe have told Goal that the striker retains a boyhood ambition of playing for the Blancos.

Though there is optimism at Santiago Bernabeu that a deal can be done, there are still plenty of obstacles to overcome before Mbappe can join Real.

