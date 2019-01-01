Newport County vs West Ham: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

Manuel Pellegrini's side are hoping to avoid another embarrassing Carabao Cup exit when they face League Two opponents

West Ham travel to Newport County on Tuesday as they open their campaign against opponents who play their regular football in League Two.

The Hammers have made a decent start to the Premier League season, earning four points from three games and securing their first win of the campaign on Saturday against .

Newport, meanwhile, will be aiming to spring a major surprise, having climbed to fifth place in the formative League Two standings.

Game Newport County vs West Ham Date Tuesday, August 27 Time 7:45pm BST / 2:45pm ET

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the game will not be broadcast on television but is available to stream via ESPN+.

US TV channel Online stream N/A ESPN+

In the UK, the match will be shown on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event, and available to stream on Sky Go Extra.

UK TV channel Online stream Sky Sports Football / Sky Sports Main Event Sky Go Extra

Squads & Team News

Position Newport squad Goalkeepers King, Townsend Defenders Inniss, O'Brien, Bennett, Howkins, Stojsavljevic, Ekpiteta, Haynes, Nurse, Leadbitter, McNamara Midfielders Dolan, Maloney, Labadie, Sheehan, Willmott, Collins Forwards Marsh-Brown, Whitely, Amond, Matt, Abrahams

Newport have doubts over midfielder Joss Labadie and attacker Jamille Matt, while Mickey Demetriou and Adebayo Azeez are both ruled out.

Possible Newport starting XI: King; McNamara, Howkins, O’Brien, Haynes; Whitely, Willmott, Dolan, Sheehan; Amond, Abrahams

Position West Ham squad Goalkeepers Fabianski, Roberto, Martin Defenders Reid, Cresswell, Balbuena, Zabaleta, Cardoso, Ogbonna, Diop, Fredericks, Masuaku, Johnson Midfielders Lanzini, Snodgrass, Sanchez, Noble, Fornals, Wilshire, Antonio, Rice Forwards Yarmolenko, Anderson, Hernandez, Haller, Ajeti, Xande Silva

West Ham could have a full squad available for this match, with Winston Reid potentially in line to feature after nearly 18 months out with a knee injury.

Chilean boss Pellegrini is set to hand debuts to Roberto in goal and Albian Ajeti in attack, with squad rotation liable to be to the fore.

Possible West Ham starting XI: Roberto; Johnson, Balbuena, Reid, Cresswell; Sanchez, Snodgrass, Fornals; Yarmolenko, Ajeti, Lanzini

Betting & Match Odds

West Ham are strong 3/10 favourites to win this fixture in normal time with bet365. Newport aat distant 17/2 outsiders while a draw is on offer at 9/2.

Click here to see all of bet365's offers for the game, including goalscoring markets, correct score predictions and more.

Match Preview

The Premier League clubs will make their Carabao Cup 2019-20 bow on Tuesday as they enter in the second round, with West Ham’s trip to south to face Newport County arguably the most eye-catching tie.

The Hammers are without major silverware since the 1980 and while their priority will be securing top-flight football for another year, their fans would love an extended run in one of the domestic cups. Nevertheless, Manuel Pellegrini is set to extend the opportunity to his fringe players to impress in this competition, having seen his side pick up their first league win of the season at Watford on Saturday.

New signing Sebastien Haller impressed with a smart double, but he is likely to be among those to make way for the trip to Rodney Parade, where the hosts have built a strong reputation as giant killers in recent years.

“It is very worrying, this game,” Pellegrini said, having seen his side exit the competition last season at the hands of a Wimbledon side bottom of League One.

“We need to put Watford behind us and focus on the cup game. We know this is a team that eliminated Leicester and drew with .

“We got experience of this last season with Wimbledon. So we must put all of our minds into continuing in the Carabao Cup.”

Newport’s focus is also on the league, but rather than fear the midweek game, it is one to relish.

Article continues below

“It's a nice distraction and it's a free hit,” manager Michael Flynn said. “I've said it before the League Cup is not a priority for me.

“It's nice to be out there in the public eye, it's massive for the football club and it's going to be a really difficult game.”

A 1-0 win over Crewe on Saturday in sweltering conditions pushed Newport fifth in League Two, while they have already dispatched Gillingham on penalties in this competition.