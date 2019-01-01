Live Scores
Newcastle United

Newcastle’s Ki Sung-yueng sent home from the Asian Cup due to injury.

Last updated
Comments()
Getty Images
Newcastle United’s Ki Sung-yueng has suffered a hamstring injury at the Asian Cup.

The South Korea international suffered a hamstring injury during the first game of the tournament. After being assessed it seems he will not return in time and has been ruled out for the rest of the tournament.

South Korea will face Bahrain on Tuesday in the last 16 of the competition which runs until the 1st February and this gives an idea of how long he may be out for.

Ki Sung-yueng

Editors' Picks

Young Newcastle midfielder, Sean Longstaff has benefited massively from Ki Sung-yueng absence as he has been picked to play in Rafa Benitez’s starting line-up in the last 4 games scoring one goal.

Sean Longstaff

Article continues below

Newcastle’s Yoshinori Muto is also in the Middle-East representing Japan. He has scored once at the tournament in the UAE so far.
 

Next article:
Donnarumma wishes Higuain luck ahead of expected Chelsea switch
Next article:
Asian Cup 2019: Fixtures, results, standings, tickets & complete guide to January tournament
Next article:
Juventus vs Chievo: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview
Next article:
'Barca - I'm coming!' - Boateng confirms surprise move to Camp Nou
Next article:
Completed Premier League 2018-19 summer transfers, January deals & expiring contracts
Close