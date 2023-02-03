Newcastle vs West Ham: Predictions, tips & betting odds

The Magpies have been unbeatable in the Premier League for most of this season and should prove too strong for the visitors

Newcastle can make it 16 Premier League games in a row without defeat when they take on West Ham on Saturday.

The Magpies sit third in the table and are looking to strengthen their hopes of a place in next season's Champions League by picking up another victory this weekend.

Newcastle vs West Ham latest odds

Newcastle are the obvious favourites to win this match amid their strong performances at odds of 3/5 (1.60) with bet365.

The away team are the outsiders to win at odds of 5/1 (6.00) with the draw set at 14/5 (3.80).

Newcastle vs West Ham first goal scorer odds

Callum Wilson has six goals to his name in the Premier League and is the favourite to get the opening goal of this game at odds of 7/2 (4.50) while Alexander Isak is available at 4/1 (5.00).

West Ham duo Danny Ings and Jarrod Bowen are their lowest-priced players to score first at 11/1 (12.00).

Newcastle vs West Ham preview

Eddie Howe's men head into this game off the back of their midweek victory against Southampton in the Carabao Cup.

The Magpies have silverware in their sights, as that 2-1 win saw them earn a place in the final, where they will face Manchester United.

They could be without Alexander Isak for this game after the Swedish striker suffered a blow to the head in the midweek encounter.

Anthony Gordon and Harrison Ashby are both looking to make their Newcastle debuts after signing for the club in the January transfer window.

Newcastle vs West Ham tips and predictions

Newcastle have kept a clean sheet in four of their last five matches and have home advantage against a West Ham side sitting just outside of the relegation zone. Backing against both teams to score at odds of 7/10 (1.70) looks a good bet.

Odds correct at the time of writing. Please gamble responsibly.

