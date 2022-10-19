Newcastle vs Everton: Predictions, tips & betting odds

The Magpies are in fine form heading into the clash at home against the Toffees

Newcastle can extend their unbeaten run to six games when they take on Everton on Wednesday. The Magpies held Manchester United to a goalless draw to make it three ties and two wins in the last five in the league.

Everton, meanwhile, have lost their last two matches in the top-flight, having gone down to United and Tottenham.

Newcastle vs Everton latest odds

Newcastle are the favourites to get the three points again this week, with bet365 offering them at 3/5 (1.60).

Everton are the underdogs for the three points as they are priced at 19/4 (5.75) with the draw at 3/1 (4.00).

Newcastle vs Everton first goal scorer odds

Newcastle striker Callum Wilson has three Premier League goals to his name this season and is the favourite to break the deadlock against Everton at 7/2 (4.50) with team-mate Chris Wood available at 9/2 (5.50).

Dominic Calvert-Lewin is the lowest-priced Everton player to get the first goal at 8/1 (9.00) while team-mate Neal Maupay is 10/1 (11.00).

Newcastle vs Everton preview

Newcastle will be without Allan Saint-Maximin and Alexander Isak for this game due to injuries.

They join Matt Richie, Karl Darlow and Emil Krafth on the sidelines, but Fabian Schar should be fit for this game despite coming off during the weekend's clash.

Everton have some ongoing injury issues of their own.

They are still missing the likes of Ben Godfrey, Andros Townsend and Nathan Patterson, while Yerry Mina will be out for longer than expected and Mason Holgate is not quite ready to return.

Newcastle vs Everton tips and predictions

Newcastle have lost just one of their last 12 matches in the league and are unbeaten at home so far this season, so it is worth backing them to win at 3/5 (1.60).

Odds correct at the time of writing. Please gamble responsibly.

