Newcastle United vs Manchester City: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Carabao Cup match between Newcastle and Man City, as well as kick-off time and team news

Newcastle United are set to square off against Manchester City in a Carabao Cup third round encounter at St. James' Park on Wednesday.

The Magpies will be in buoyant mood after recording the joint-biggest Premier League win in their 8-0 thrashing of Sheffield United, but have conceded in each of their last 17 meetings with Manchester City in all competitions.

Pep Guadiola's side head into the encounter on an eight-game winning run, having last claimed a 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest last Saturday.

Newcastle vs Man City kick-off time & stadium

Date: September 27, 2023 Kick-off time: 8pm BST Venue: St. James' Park

The Carabao Cup match between Newcastle United and Manchester City will be played at St. James' Park football stadium in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.

It will kick off at 8pm BST on September 27 in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Newcastle vs Man City online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Ultra HDR, and is available to stream online live through Sky Go.

Team news & squads

Newcastle team news

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe would not be able call upon the services of Harvey Barnes, who was forced off with a toe injury early on in the Sheffield United win and is expected to be sidelined for some time.

Joelinton, Joe Willock and Emil Krafth also remain sidelined through injuries, but goalkeeper Martin Dubravka is back from illness.

Having come off the bench in Sunday's big win, the likes of Sandro Tonali, Anthony Gordon and Alexander Isak are all expected to start here.

Newcastle possible XI: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Longstaff, Guimaraes, Tonali; Murphy, Isak, Gordon

Position Players Goalkeepers: Pope, Dubravka, Karius, Gillespie Defenders: Botman, Schar, Lascelles, Targett, Hall, Burn, Dummett, Livramento, Trippier, Manquillo Midfielders: Guimaraes, Tonali, Longstaff, Longstaff, Miley, Ritchie, Anderson, Almiron, Murphy Forwards: Gordon, Isak, Wilson

Man City team news

Kevin De Bruyne remains out due to a thigh problem, with Mateo Kovacic, Bernardo Silva and John Stones joining him on the list of unavailable players to face Newcastle.

Rodri is suspended, so Kalvin Phillips is likely to start in midfield, while youngster Rico Lewis and new signing Matheus Nunes may also be part of the XI.

Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez are likely to play but may see their minutes managed.

Man City possible XI: Ortega; Lewis, Akanji, Ake, Gomes; Nunes, Phillips; Foden, Alvarez, Grealish; Haaland

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ederson, Ortega, Steffen, Carson Defenders: Dias, Gvardiol, Ake, Akanji, Gomez, Lewis, Walker Midfielders: Phillips, Nunes, Foden, Grealish, Doku, Bobb Forwards: Haaland, Alvarez

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition Aug 19, 2023 Manchester City 1-0 Newcastle United Premier League Mar 4, 2023 Manchester City 2-0 Newcastle United Premier League Aug 21, 2022 Newcastle United 3-3 Manchester City Premier League May 8, 2022 Manchester City 5-0 Newcastle Premier League Dec 19, 2021 Newcastle United 0-4 Manchester City Premier League

