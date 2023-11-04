This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Newcastle United vs Arsenal: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Premier League game today

Anselm Noronha
Premier League
St. James' Park
How to watch the Premier League match between Newcastle and Arsenal, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Arsenal will be looking to climb to the top of the Premier League standings at least temporarily when the Gunners take on Newcastle United at St. James' Park on Saturday.

Mikel Arteta's men will turn their focus to the league following their Carabao Cup exit on account of a mid-week 3-1 loss against West Ham.

In contrast, the Magpies defeated Manchester United 3-0 in the Cup tie but they find themselves outside the Premier League top five at the moment.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Newcastle vs Arsenal kick-off time & stadium

Date:November 4, 2023
Kick-off time:5:30 pm GMT
Venue:St. James' Park

The Premier League match between Newcastle United and Arsenal at St. James' Park in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.

It will kick off at 5:30 pm GMT on November 4 in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Newcastle vs Arsenal online - TV channels & live streams

Sky Sports Main EventWatch here
Sky Sports Premier LeagueWatch here

The game will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR, and is available to stream online live through Sky Go.

Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Newcastle team news

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe had made a few rotations in the win over United, as the likes of Nick Pope, Kieran Trippier, Bruno Guimaraes, Miguel Almiron and Callum Wilson should return to the XI against Arsenal.

Joe Willock is a doubt on fitness grounds, while Matt Targett picked up a hamstring problem in the Magpies' last outing, with Dan Burn set to replace Targett.

Javier Manquillo, Lewis Miley, Alexander Isak, Sven Botman, Elliot Anderson, Jacob Murphy and Harvey Barnes are all sidelined, while Sandro Tonali faces a lengthy ban.

Newcastle possible XI: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Lascelles, Burn; Longstaff, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Almiron, Wilson, Gordon.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Pope, Dubravka, Karius, Gillespie
Defenders:Schar, Lascelles, Targett, Hall, Burn, Dummett, Livramento, Trippier, Krafth
Midfielders:Guimaraes, Joelinton, Willock, Longstaff, Miley, Ritchie, Almiron
Forwards:Gordon, Wilson

Arsenal team news

Other than David Reyes expected to take back his place in between the sticks from Aaron Ramsdale, the lot of William Saliba, Martin Odegaard, Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka should return to the XI.

On the other hand, Arteta's injury woes have also worsened after Emile Smith Rowe suffered a knock to his knee in the West Ham loss, with Thomas Partey, Gabriel Jesus and Jurrien Timber sidelined through their respective injuries.

Arsenal possible XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Tomiyasu; Odegaard, Jorginho, Rice; Saka, Nketiah, Martinelli.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Ramsdale, Raya, Hein
Defenders:Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior, Zinchenko, White, Tomiyasu, Soares
Midfielders:Rice, Jorginho, Elneny, Odegaard, Havertz, Vieira
Forwards:Saka, Martinelli, Trossard, Nelson, Nketiah

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five times the two sides faced each other across all competitions.

DateMatchCompetition
May 7, 2023Newcastle United 0-2 ArsenalPremier League
Jan 3, 2023Arsenal 0-0 Newcastle UnitedPremier League
May 16, 2022Newcastle United 2-0 ArsenalPremier League
Nov 27, 2021Arsenal 2-0 Newcastle United Premier League
May 5, 2021Newcastle United 0-2 ArsenalPremier League

