Newcastle United vs Brentford: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premier League match between Newcastle and Brentford, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Newcastle United will take on Brentford in their next Premier League match at St. James' Park on Saturday. The Magpies have lost three league matches in a row - against Manchester City, Liverpool and Brighton - and will be desperate to pick up a win.

Brentford's last two league games have ended as stalemates and will be hoping to return to winning ways. Mathias Jansen and Brian Mbeumo scored the goals but Brentford were held by Bournemouth at home in their last outing.

Eighth-placed Brentford and 14th-placed Newcastle have both won only one game so far in the league this term. But Saturday's visitors have remained unbeaten and that gives them a slight advantage in terms of form. Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Newcastle vs Brentford kick-off time

Date: September 16, 2023 Kick-off time: 5.30 pm BST Venue: St. James' Park

The game between Newcastle and Brentford will be played at St. James' Park on Saturday. Kick-off is at 5.30 pm BST for fans in the UK.

How to watch Newcastle vs Brentford online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will be shown live on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Newcastle team news

Newcastle United's high-profile summer acquisition, Sandro Tonali was absent from Italy's recent victory against Ukraine due to a muscle issue and may not be available for the upcoming match against Brentford.

Tonali is on the list of sidelined players, which also includes Joe Willock, Emil Krafth, and Javier Manquillo. Sven Botman and Elliot Anderson were doubtful for the game but could make the cut.

Newcastle predicted XI: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Longstaff, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Gordon, Isak, Barnes.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Pope, Dubravka, Karius, Gillespie Defenders: Botman, Schar, Targett, Hall, Burn, Dummett, Livramento, Trippier Midfielders: Guimaraes, Hayden, Joelinton, Longstaff, Longstaff, Hendrick, Miley, Ritchie, Anderson, Almiron, Murphy Forwards: Barnes, Gordon, Isak, Wilson

Brentford team news

Josh Dasilva is currently grappling with a thigh injury, while Shandon Baptiste is facing an extended period on the sidelines after dislocating his shoulder.

On a brighter note, Mikkel Damsgaard, who missed the draw against Bournemouth and Denmark's international matches due to an adductor issue, is expected to make a return to the squad.

Brentford predicted XI: Flekken; Hickey, Pinnock, Collins, Henry; Janelt, Norgaard, Jensen; Mbeumo, Wissa, Schade.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Flekken, Strakosha, Belcombe Defenders: Collins, Ajer, Pinnock, Bech Sorensen, Mee, Zanka, Goode, Henry, Hickey, Roerslev Midfielders: Janelt, Norgaard, Onyeka, Perat-Harris, Yarmolyuk, Wissa Forwards: Lewis-Potter, Mbeumo, Schade, Canos

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition April 2023 Brentford 1 - 2 Newcastle United Premier League October 2022 Newcastle United 5 - 1 Brentford Premier League February 2022 Brentford 0 - 2 Newcastle United Premier League November 2021 Newcastle United 3 - 3 Brentford Premier League December 2020 Brentford 1 - 0 Newcastle United Carabao Cup

