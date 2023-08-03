Another signing on the way! Newcastle's £40m Tino Livramento bid accepted by Southampton

Aditya Gokhale
Tino Livramento Southampton 2021-22Getty
Newcastle are set to secure Tino Livramento's signature after Southampton accepted an offer approaching £40 million ($51m).

  • Newcastle set to sign Tino Livramento
  • Southampton accepts near £40m offer
  • Chelsea will receive sell-on fee

WHAT HAPPENED? Newcastle's pursuit of Livramento is nearing completion after reaching an agreement with the Saints. The negotiation process has been prolonged due to Chelsea's entitlement to a hefty sell-on fee from any transfer, resulting in Southampton demanding a considerable sum to secure a profitable deal for themselves. Livramento, the talented 20-year-old, joined Southampton from Chelsea in the summer of 2021 for a mere £5m ($6m), making his potential transfer to Newcastle a lucrative one.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Livramento's impending move to Newcastle is the latest in a busy transfer window for the club. Earlier this summer they secured the services of Sandro Tonali from AC Milan for an impressive £60m ($76m) and Harvey Barnes from Leicester for £38m ($49m).

IN TWO PHOTOS:

LivramentoEddie Howe Newcastle 2022-23Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Newcastle will begin their 2023-24 Premier League season when they face Aston Villa at St James' Park on August 12.

