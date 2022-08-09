Newcastle forced to wear one-off FOURTH kit against Brighton as all three official shirts clash with hosts

The Magpies only meant to wear this shirt in warm-ups

Newcastle have announced that they will need to wear a fourth kit on Saturday against Brighton. The shirt, originally designed just to be used for warm-ups, has been selected as a last-ditch option after it was determined that their other kits clashed with the Seagulls' home colours.

The blue jersey is quite unique for an official Premier League match, as it features silhouettes of St. James' Park and several local landmarks.

Fans will eventually be able to buy the fourth kit, but it has not yet been put on sale.

What was said about the decision?

"The Premier League has ruled that the Magpies' three new 2022-23 Castore kits - black and white, navy blue and white respectively - will all clash too closely with Brighton's blue-and-white-striped home kit," wrote Newcastle in a statement.

"Accordingly, Newcastle United has gained special dispensation from the Premier League to wear a sky-blue jersey that features the silhouette of St. James' Park and several city landmarks - including the world-famous Tyne Bridge - teamed with black shorts and socks.

"The shirt will ordinarily be worn as a warm-up shirt by the players on matchdays but will feature FUN88, noon.com and Premier League branding for the trip to the Amex Stadium."

Newcastle's promising start

The scramble to find a suitable kit for Brighton is one of the few stresses Newcastle have faced in 2022. They ended last term in scintillating form and won their season opener last weekend 2-0 against Nottingham Forest.

After meeting Brighton on Saturday, they will host Manchester City on August 21.